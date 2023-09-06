ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India, Australia, England, South Africa; Provisional Squads Announced So Far

ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year is now less than 30 days away and the 15-player provisional squads have started to roll in for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India this October.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 when the finalists (England and New Zealand) of the 2019 Cricket World Cup will face each other in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

As per the rules set by ICC, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.

It should be noted that teams who have already announced thier provisional squads are still allowed to make changes till the September 28 deadline.

As of September 6, the following teams have declared their 15-player provisional squads for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

England

India

South Africa

Australia

The remaining six teams which are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka still have around 20-odd days to announce their 15-player provisional squads.