ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: India, Australia, England, South Africa; Provisional Squads Announced So Far
The ODI World Cup which is being held in India this year will begin from October 5.
ICC World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year is now less than 30 days away and the 15-player provisional squads have started to roll in for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup which will be held in India this October.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 when the finalists (England and New Zealand) of the 2019 Cricket World Cup will face each other in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
As per the rules set by ICC, all ten teams are required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.
It should be noted that teams who have already announced thier provisional squads are still allowed to make changes till the September 28 deadline.
As of September 6, the following teams have declared their 15-player provisional squads for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
England
India
South Africa
Australia
The remaining six teams which are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka still have around 20-odd days to announce their 15-player provisional squads.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Squads Announced So Far
Team India squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Team England squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Team Australia squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
Team South Africa squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Captains and Vice-Captains
India will be led by Rohit Sharma whereas Hardik Pandya will be the vice-captain of the side.
England will be led by Jos Butler, vice-captain of the side is yet to be confirmed.
Australia will be led by Pat Cummins, vice-captain of the side is yet to be confirmed.
South Africa will be led by Temba Bavuma, vice-captain of the side is yet to be confirmed.
India will play their first match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
As hosts, India had qualified directly, as have Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands were the other two sides who qualified for 2023 ODI World Cup after the recently held World Cup Qualifiers which saw West Indies failing to qualify for this year's ODI World Cup.