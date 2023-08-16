ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England Names 15-man Squad For The ODI Cricket World Cup In India
Two prominent IPL players have been left out whereas England all-rounder Stokes makes the list.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made some surprise exclusions during the announcement of their 15-man provisional sqaud for the ICC Cricket World Cup.
In the announcement which was made on Wednesday, August 16 - Harry Brook, England's young middle-order batsman and one of the costliest players of IPL 2023 was left out of the 15-man provisional sqaud. Another surprising exclusion was England pace bowler Jofra Archer who also failed to make the cut.
England selector Luke Wright also revealed that Archer would only be included in England’s World Cup plans as a traveling reserve.
England Test Captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes who had recently reversed his decision to retire from ODI cricket slotted into the group of 15 players selected for the tournament.
This is the same squad that will take on the New Zealanders when they host the kiwis in a bilateral series which begins on August 30.
England 15-man Squad for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
England's provisional squad for the World Cup:
Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
Can England make changes in the provisional squad before the ICC World Cup
Formally, teams do not have to submit their provisional World Cup squad to the ICC until September 5, and further changes can still be made until 28 September.
So England can make changes to their sqaud but those could well be forced changes due to player injuries or unavailabilities. Luke Wright did mention that this 15-man squad provides the right balance and with some players missing out, it also shows the strength and depth of English cricket.