ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: England Names 15-man Squad For The ODI Cricket World Cup In India

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) made some surprise exclusions during the announcement of their 15-man provisional sqaud for the ICC Cricket World Cup.

In the announcement which was made on Wednesday, August 16 - Harry Brook, England's young middle-order batsman and one of the costliest players of IPL 2023 was left out of the 15-man provisional sqaud. Another surprising exclusion was England pace bowler Jofra Archer who also failed to make the cut.

England selector Luke Wright also revealed that Archer would only be included in England’s World Cup plans as a traveling reserve.

England Test Captain and all-rounder Ben Stokes who had recently reversed his decision to retire from ODI cricket slotted into the group of 15 players selected for the tournament.

This is the same squad that will take on the New Zealanders when they host the kiwis in a bilateral series which begins on August 30.