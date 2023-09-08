ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: After Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar Gets 'Golden Ticket' From BCCI

BQPrimeSportsICC Cricket World Cup 2023: After Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar Gets 'Golden Ticket' From BCCI
08 Sep 2023, 1:09 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI</p></div>
Image Source: Twitter/@BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday presented a 'Golden Ticket' to the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup to Bharat Ratna and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"An iconic moment for cricket and the nation!" the BCCI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As part of our "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar, the post said.

A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's journey has inspired generations. Now, he'll be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, witnessing the action live, it added.

'Golden Ticket' For Sachin Tendulkar

Previously, the BCCI gave a golden ticket to the 2023 Cricket World Cup to Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for his unwavering support for Team India.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is slated to start on October 5, with the defending champions England facing New Zealand. The match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will begin their World Cup campaign against Australia on October 08 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Team India will face Pakistan on October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India squad for ICC World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.

