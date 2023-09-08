ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: After Amitabh Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar Gets 'Golden Ticket' From BCCI

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday presented a 'Golden Ticket' to the ICC 2023 Cricket World Cup to Bharat Ratna and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

"An iconic moment for cricket and the nation!" the BCCI said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

As part of our "Golden Ticket for India Icons" programme, BCCI Honorary Secretary Jay Shah presented the golden ticket to Bharat Ratna Shri Sachin Tendulkar, the post said.

A symbol of cricketing excellence and national pride, Sachin Tendulkar's journey has inspired generations. Now, he'll be part of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, witnessing the action live, it added.