I Came To India For The First Time, At The Right Time, Says Beckham Amid Kohli Mania

The Manchester United and Real Madrid legend added, "I've been here for Diwali, and now I'm here for my first game in the World Cup and it's very special." Beckham is in India as UNICEF's goodwill ambassador -- a role which he took up in 2005.

Before the game got underway, Beckham spoke with the Indian cricketers and played the football back to Kohli after receiving it from the batting mainstay while he was having a chat with Tendulkar on the ground.