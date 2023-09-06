How To Watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Cricket Match? Here's All You Need To Know
Pakistan and Bangladesh will face off in the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on September 6.
Asia Cup 2023: After the end of group-stage matches which saw Afghanistan from Group B and Nepal from Group A getting eliminated from the competition, the attention now turns towards the all-important Super 4's stage which will see the top two teams from each group play a round-robin format to decide who will play in the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament on Sunday, September 17.
Which Teams Have Qualified For The Super Fours Of Asia Cup 2023
India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are the four teams who have qualified for the Super 4's stage.
Pakistan and India both qualified from Group A with 3 points but the former topped the group due to a superior net run rate.
Sri Lanka who won both their games qualified for Super 4's as the table toppers in Group B with 4 points. Bangladesh also qualified with one win in two games.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Preview
Pakistan arrive into this Super Four fixture following their game against India which was called off due to persistent rains. India did manage to complete their innings which saw them getting bowled out for 266 runs in 48.5 overs.
Pakistan started this game on a positive note and had India reeling at 66-4 in 15 overs thanks to their speedster duo - Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who both bagged two wickets each. Pakistan failed to capitalise on this fantastic start which saw India putting on a 140-run partnership for the 5th wicket.
But after breaking this partnership Pakistan got their rhythm back and bagged the last six wickets by giving away just 62 runs.
Bangladesh also arrive into this game on the back of a comprehensive win against Afghanistan which saw them put on a score of 334/5 in 50 overs. Bangladesh will be pleased with their batting performance which was a worry after their opening game against Sri Lanka.
PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023: Match Date and Time
Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be held on Wednesday, September 6 at 3:00 PM IST.
Where To Watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Match On TV
Fans can catch the live action of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match on Star Sports Network in India.
PAK vs BAN Live Streaming: How To Watch Super 4 match Online?
The Live streaming of the Pakistan vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match will be available for free on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: ODI Head-To-Head Record
Matches played: 37
Pakistan won: 32
Bangladesh won: 5
No Result: 0
Pakistan holds the upper hand when it comes to their H2H record against Bangladesh in the ODI format. But when it comes to the last five games between these two nations, Bangladesh holds the upper hand with a 4-1 lead. Three out of these four victories came during the Pakistan tour of Bangladesh in 2015 which saw them sweep the ODI series 3-0.
The last time these two teams met in an ODI game was during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 which saw Pakistan win the game by 94 runs. The game belonged to two individuals, Imam Ul Haq who scored a century and Shaheen Afridi who registered his best ODI bowling performance with figures of 6/35.