How To Watch PAK vs BAN Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 Cricket Match? Here's All You Need To Know

Pakistan arrive into this Super Four fixture following their game against India which was called off due to persistent rains. India did manage to complete their innings which saw them getting bowled out for 266 runs in 48.5 overs.

Pakistan started this game on a positive note and had India reeling at 66-4 in 15 overs thanks to their speedster duo - Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf who both bagged two wickets each. Pakistan failed to capitalise on this fantastic start which saw India putting on a 140-run partnership for the 5th wicket.

But after breaking this partnership Pakistan got their rhythm back and bagged the last six wickets by giving away just 62 runs.

Bangladesh also arrive into this game on the back of a comprehensive win against Afghanistan which saw them put on a score of 334/5 in 50 overs. Bangladesh will be pleased with their batting performance which was a worry after their opening game against Sri Lanka.