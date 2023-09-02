How To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Here's all you need to know ahead of the much anticipated IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2023 clash on September 2.
The day is finally here when two heavyweights of Asian Cricket - India and Pakistan will play against each other.
The much anticipated India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday from 3 PM onwards.
India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said his batters will have to rely on their rich experience to counter Pakistan's potent pace trio.
“We don’t have Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf in our nets. We practice with the bowlers we have. They are all quality bowlers. We just have to use our experience to play them tomorrow," Rohit said on the eve of the game when asked about his team's plans against the highly skilled pace attack.
India’s Group A match against Pakistan will see pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer returning to the ODI set-up after a considerable time.
After a considerable time, India will enter a tournament with a near-full squad, barring injured KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.
On the other hand, Pakistan announced on Friday that they will field an unchanged playing XI against India on Saturday.
The same Pakistan XI thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game on Wednesday.
Pakistan made 342 for 6 riding on hundreds by captain Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109 not out). Nepal were bundled out for 104 with Shadab Khan taking four wickets.
Here are all the details regarding the live telecast and live streaming of the mouth watering India vs Pakistan clash:
Asia Cup 2023, India vs Pakistan: Live Telecast And TV Channels
Star Sports Network will telecast the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match live in India.
India vs Pakistan Live Stream: How To Watch IND vs PAK Online?
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match on its app and website.
Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK English Commentators
According to Star Sports, the English commentators for Saturday's India vs Pakistan match are Sanjay Manjrekar, Dominic Cork, Matthew Hayden, Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Ravi Shastri.
Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Hindi Commentators
According to Star Sports, the Hindi commentators for Saturday's India vs Pakistan match are Jatin Sapru, Padamjeet Sehrawat, Irfan Pathan, Gautam Gambhir and Mohammad Kaif.
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan's Playing XI vs India
Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammed Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf.
Pakistan to field same playing XI tomorrow ðµð°#PAKvIND | #AsiaCup2023 pic.twitter.com/qe18Ad6pF4— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 1, 2023
Asia Cup 2023: India's Predicted Playing XI vs Pakistan
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami.
India vs Pakistan, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast
It looks like the weather forecast has improved for the India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 match in Pallekele. According to the weather forecast portal weather.com, the chances of rain have dropped below 20% on Saturday. Check out the hourly weather forecast:
Image Source: weather.com