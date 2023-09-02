How To Watch India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2023 Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details

The day is finally here when two heavyweights of Asian Cricket - India and Pakistan will play against each other.

The much anticipated India vs Pakistan match of Asia Cup 2023 will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday from 3 PM onwards.

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday said his batters will have to rely on their rich experience to counter Pakistan's potent pace trio.

“We don’t have Shaheen, Naseem and Rauf in our nets. We practice with the bowlers we have. They are all quality bowlers. We just have to use our experience to play them tomorrow," Rohit said on the eve of the game when asked about his team's plans against the highly skilled pace attack.

India’s Group A match against Pakistan will see pacers Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna and middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer returning to the ODI set-up after a considerable time.

After a considerable time, India will enter a tournament with a near-full squad, barring injured KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

On the other hand, Pakistan announced on Friday that they will field an unchanged playing XI against India on Saturday.

The same Pakistan XI thrashed Nepal by 238 runs in their opening game on Wednesday.

Pakistan made 342 for 6 riding on hundreds by captain Babar Azam (151) and Iftikhar Ahmed (109 not out). Nepal were bundled out for 104 with Shadab Khan taking four wickets.

Here are all the details regarding the live telecast and live streaming of the mouth watering India vs Pakistan clash: