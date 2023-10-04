How To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details
The World Cup 2023 will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches. Here's how you can watch them live.
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will begin from October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The World Cup 2023 will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches. This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup and 10 teams (India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands) will feature in the tournament.
The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be played across 10 Indian venues, which are:
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MCA International Stadium, Pune
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
While tickets for most of the matches have been sold out, fans can watch the tournament of the year from anywhere in the world on TV as well as online. Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.
ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Broadcast And Live Streaming In India
Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ODI World Cup 2023 matches live. Cricket fans can tune into the following channels:
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Star Sports 1 HINDI
Star Sports 1 HINDI HD
Star Sports 1 TELUGU
Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD
Star Sports 1 TAMIL
Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD
Star Sports 1 KANNADA
Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the World Cup 2023 match on its app and website.
ODI World Cup 2023 Official Broadcasters
In Pakistan, the World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast on live television by PTV and ARY. In Sri Lanka, the World Cup fixtures will be shown by Maharaja TV. Sky Sports NZ in New Zealand will broadcast the matches, while Fox Sports will showcase the matches in Australia on both linear and Kayo.
In England, Sky Sports will broadcast the ODI World Cup 2023 matches on linear and digital. In Afghanistan, all the matches will be telecast on Ariana TV, while in Bangladesh, the matches of the Tigers will be broadcast on Gazi TV.
How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023? Here's The Answer
The ICC has also released the list of top-ranked performers from each team ahead of World Cup 2023. Take a look:
Afghanistan
Top-ranked batter: Ibrahim Zadran (#18)
Top-ranked bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (#3)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Mohammad Nabi (#2)
Australia
Top-ranked batter: David Warner (#6)
Top-ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (#2)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Josh Hazlewood (#14)
Bangladesh
Top-ranked batter: Mushfiqur Rahim (#21)
Top-ranked bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (#17)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan (#1)
England
Top-ranked batter: Dawid Malan (#14)
Top-ranked bowler: Chris Woakes (#12)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Chris Woakes (equal #11)
India
Top-ranked batter: Shubman Gill (#2)
Top-ranked bowler: Mohammed Siraj (#1)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Hardik Pandya (#7)
Netherlands
Top-ranked batter: Scott Edwards (#39)
Top-ranked bowler: Logan van Beek (#51)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Bas de Leede (#49)
New Zealand
Top-ranked batter: Kane Williamson (equal #28)
Top-ranked bowler: Trent Boult (#5)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Mitchell Santner (equal #11)
Pakistan
Top-ranked batter: Babar Azam (#1)
Top-ranked bowler: Shaheen Afridi (#8)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Shadab Khan (#13)
South Africa
Top-ranked batter: Rassie van der Dussen (#3)
Top-ranked bowler: Keshav Maharaj (#14)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Aiden Markram (equal #23)
Sri Lanka
Top-ranked batter: Charith Asalanka (#27)
Top-ranked bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (#16)
Top-ranked all-rounder: Dhananjaya de Silva (#17)