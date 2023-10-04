How To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will begin from October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The World Cup 2023 will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches. This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup and 10 teams (India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands) will feature in the tournament.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be played across 10 Indian venues, which are:

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

MCA International Stadium, Pune

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

While tickets for most of the matches have been sold out, fans can watch the tournament of the year from anywhere in the world on TV as well as online. Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.