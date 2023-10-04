BQPrimeSportsHow To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details
ADVERTISEMENT

How To Watch Cricket World Cup 2023? Check Broadcasters, TV Channels And Live Streaming Details

The World Cup 2023 will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches. Here's how you can watch them live.

04 Oct 2023, 9:00 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Image Source: X/@BCCI</p></div>
Image Source: X/@BCCI

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India will begin from October 5 with defending champions England taking on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The World Cup 2023 will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches. This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup and 10 teams (India, Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Netherlands) will feature in the tournament.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup will be played across 10 Indian venues, which are:

  • Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

  • Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

  • M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai 

  • Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi 

  • Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala 

  • Eden Gardens, Kolkata

  • Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

  • Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 

  • MCA International Stadium, Pune 

  • Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

While tickets for most of the matches have been sold out, fans can watch the tournament of the year from anywhere in the world on TV as well as online. Here are the live streaming and telecast details of the upcoming ODI World Cup 2023.

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Broadcast And Live Streaming In India

Star Sports Network in India will telecast the ODI World Cup 2023 matches live. Cricket fans can tune into the following channels:

  • Star Sports 1

  • Star Sports 1 HD

  • Star Sports 1 HINDI

  • Star Sports 1 HINDI HD

  • Star Sports 1 TELUGU

  • Star Sports 1 TELUGU HD

  • Star Sports 1 TAMIL

  • Star Sports 1 TAMIL HD

  • Star Sports 1 KANNADA

Disney+ Hotstar will live stream all the World Cup 2023 match on its app and website.

ODI World Cup 2023 Official Broadcasters

In Pakistan, the World Cup 2023 matches will be broadcast on live television by PTV and ARY. In Sri Lanka, the World Cup fixtures will be shown by Maharaja TV. Sky Sports NZ in New Zealand will broadcast the matches, while Fox Sports will showcase the matches in Australia on both linear and Kayo.

In England, Sky Sports will broadcast the ODI World Cup 2023 matches on linear and digital. In Afghanistan, all the matches will be telecast on Ariana TV, while in Bangladesh, the matches of the Tigers will be broadcast on Gazi TV. 

How To Watch ODI World Cup 2023? Here's The Answer

ALSO READ

ICC World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More

Opinion
ICC World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Format, Venues, Prize Money, Squads, Live Streaming And More
Read More

The ICC has also released the list of top-ranked performers from each team ahead of World Cup 2023. Take a look:

Afghanistan

  • Top-ranked batter: Ibrahim Zadran (#18)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Mujeeb Ur Rahman (#3)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Mohammad Nabi (#2)

Australia

  • Top-ranked batter: David Warner (#6)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Josh Hazlewood (#2)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Josh Hazlewood (#14)

Bangladesh

  • Top-ranked batter: Mushfiqur Rahim (#21)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Shakib Al Hasan (#17)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Shakib Al Hasan (#1)

England

  • Top-ranked batter: Dawid Malan (#14)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Chris Woakes (#12)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Chris Woakes (equal #11)

India

  • Top-ranked batter: Shubman Gill (#2)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Mohammed Siraj (#1)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Hardik Pandya (#7)

Netherlands 

  • Top-ranked batter: Scott Edwards (#39)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Logan van Beek (#51)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Bas de Leede (#49)

New Zealand 

  • Top-ranked batter: Kane Williamson (equal #28)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Trent Boult (#5)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Mitchell Santner (equal #11)

Pakistan

  • Top-ranked batter: Babar Azam (#1)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Shaheen Afridi (#8)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Shadab Khan (#13)

South Africa

  • Top-ranked batter: Rassie van der Dussen (#3)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Keshav Maharaj (#14)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Aiden Markram (equal #23)

Sri Lanka 

  • Top-ranked batter: Charith Asalanka (#27)

  • Top-ranked bowler: Maheesh Theekshana (#16)

  • Top-ranked all-rounder: Dhananjaya de Silva (#17)

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT