How To Watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details

Asia Cup 2023: After the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match turned out to be a washed-out game, all eyes will now turn to Group B where Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in match 4 of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.

Bangladesh will be playing their second game of the tournament after a loss in their first game at the hands of the Sri Lankans. A loss against Afghanistan would see them getting knocked out of the tournament which would be seen as a blow in thier efforts towards making a name in the all-important ODI World Cup in October next month.

Afghanistan on the other hand will be playing their first match and a win would ensure their qualification for the Super 4 stages of the tournament. Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh who were recently involved in bi-lateral series which took place in July this year, saw Afghanistan win the ODI series by 2-1. This series win was one of the important feathers in the history of Afghanistan cricket and the Afghanis would be looking to replicate that same form and intensity in today's fixture as well.