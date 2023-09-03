How To Watch BAN vs AFG Asia Cup 2023 ODI Match? Check Live Telecast And Live Streaming Details
Here's all you need to know ahead of the match 4 of Asia Cup 2023 - Bangladesh vs Afghanistan clash on September 3.
Asia Cup 2023: After the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan match turned out to be a washed-out game, all eyes will now turn to Group B where Bangladesh will take on Afghanistan in match 4 of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament.
Bangladesh will be playing their second game of the tournament after a loss in their first game at the hands of the Sri Lankans. A loss against Afghanistan would see them getting knocked out of the tournament which would be seen as a blow in thier efforts towards making a name in the all-important ODI World Cup in October next month.
Afghanistan on the other hand will be playing their first match and a win would ensure their qualification for the Super 4 stages of the tournament. Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh who were recently involved in bi-lateral series which took place in July this year, saw Afghanistan win the ODI series by 2-1. This series win was one of the important feathers in the history of Afghanistan cricket and the Afghanis would be looking to replicate that same form and intensity in today's fixture as well.
Ban vs Afg Asia Cup 2023: Match Date and Time
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match will be held on Sunday, September 3 at 3:00 PM, with the scheduled toss happening at 2:30 pm IST
Ban vs Afg: Live Telecast And TV Channels
Star Sports Network will telecast the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match live in India.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Live Stream: How To Watch BAN vs AFG Online?
Disney+ Hotstar will livestream the Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Asia Cup 2023 match on its app and website.
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2023 Weather Forecast
Warm weather is expected on match day with no rain interruptions. According to the weather forecast portal weather.com, there are zero chances of rain, and temperatures would hover around 35 degrees Celcius. Check out the hourly weather forecast:
source:weather.com
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Predicted Playing XI
After their below-average batting performance against the Sri Lanka, Bangladesh might look to tinker with their top order.
Bangladesh Probable XI: Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman
Playing their first game of the tournament, Afghans will look to go with a settled XI which performed well against their opponents in the recent bi-lateral series.
Afghanistan Probable XI: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karim Janat, Mohammad Saleem Safi
Asia Cup 2023: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan Squads
Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Gulbadin Naib, Riaz Hassan, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Najibullah Zadran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Karim Janat, Noor Ahmad, Suliman Safi
Bangladesh Squad: Mohammad Naim, Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Afif Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Shamim Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Anamul Haque