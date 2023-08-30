How To Watch Asia Cup 2023? Check TV Channels, Live Streaming Details And Commentators List

Pakistan captain Babar Azam had said that believes the recent thumping 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan will 'inspire' his side and provide much-needed momentum heading into the Asia Cup.

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series just before the continental showpiece.

On the other side, Nepal are making their Asia Cup debut. They are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and India. The 15th ranked team in ODIs will face Pakistan for the first time in any format.

It is very likely that Nepal may not progress to the Super 4 stage of the tournament but it is going to be a huge occasion for them to play against India and Pakistan.

Let's take a look at where you can watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match along with all the other matches of the tournament.