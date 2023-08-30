How To Watch Asia Cup 2023? Check TV Channels, Live Streaming Details And Commentators List
The competition will revert to 50-overs format in this edition after being organised in T20 version last year.
The much-awaited Asia Cup 2023 is set to commence on Wednesday with Pakistan facing Nepal in the opening match in Multan.
This year, the Asia Cup will be hosted in a hybrid model by Pakistan and Sri Lanka from August 30 till September 17.
Pakistan captain Babar Azam had said that believes the recent thumping 3-0 ODI series win over Afghanistan will 'inspire' his side and provide much-needed momentum heading into the Asia Cup.
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan 3-0 in the just-concluded ODI series just before the continental showpiece.
On the other side, Nepal are making their Asia Cup debut. They are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan and India. The 15th ranked team in ODIs will face Pakistan for the first time in any format.
It is very likely that Nepal may not progress to the Super 4 stage of the tournament but it is going to be a huge occasion for them to play against India and Pakistan.
Let's take a look at where you can watch the Pakistan vs Nepal Asia Cup 2023 match along with all the other matches of the tournament.
Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan vs Nepal Date, Time And Venue
The Pakistan vs Nepal match is scheduled for Wednesday, August 30. The match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The venue for the PAK vs NEP match is the Multan Cricket Stadium.
Asia Cup 2023: Commentators List
According to the official broadcaster of Asia Cup 2023, here is the list of commentators for the tournament.
English: Ravi Shastri, Wasim Akram, Gautam Gambhir, Waqar Younis, Andy Flower, Marvan Atapattu, Matthew Hayden, Aamer Sohail, Dominic Cork, Deep Dasgupta, Bazid Khan, Sanjay Manjrekar, Shamim Chowdhury & Roshan Abeysinghe.
Hindi: Gautam Gambhir, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Mohammad Kaif, Aditya Tare, Rajat Bhatia, Raman Bhanot, Jatin Sapru & P Sehrawat.
Asia Cup 2023: TV Channels and Broadcast Details
Star Sports Network will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 in India. Viewers can tune in to Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1/1 HD Tamil, Star Sports 1/1 HD Telugu & Star Sports 1 Kannada for all the live action.
Asia Cup 2023: Live Streaming Details
Asia Cup 2023 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. Fans can watch the tournament for free on the Disney+ Hotstar Mobile app.
How To Watch Asia Cup 2023 In Pakistan And Bangladesh?
According to a report in Wisden, PTV Sports will broadcast the Asia Cup 2023 in Pakistan while cricket fans in Bangladesh can watch the tournament live on Gazi TV.