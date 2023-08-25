How Many Times Has India Won FIDE World Championship From 2000-2023

The Candidates Tournament is the final event in the World Chess Championship cycle before the World Chess Championship match itself. It is the second most important tournament in the World Championship cycle, as the winner of the Candidates Tournament plays the reigning world champion in the championship match. It is a chess tournament organized by FIDE as the final contest to determine the challenger for the World Chess Championship.

The winner of the Candidates tournament earns the right to a match for the World Chess Championship against the incumbent World Champion Ding Liren, who won the recent World Chess Championship 2023 title.

So as Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa waits for the Candidates Tournament lets find out how much success India has had in the World Chess Championship.

Here are all the winners from the year 2000 to 2023.