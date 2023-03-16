How Mandira, Chak De! India Sowed The Seeds Of Women’s Premier League Years Ago

It's nearly two weeks since the long-awaited Women’s Premier League finally kicked off. The first game between the Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants was historic, but history was made before a single ball was bowled.

Jan. 25, 2023 and the numbers Rs 4,670 crore, $572 million are figures we have seen in multiple articles already—a historic valuation for an exclusive Women’s T20 cricket league. The fact that women’s cricket is where it is, is the result of doggedness on the part of the women to make it happen for themselves.

Former India Captain Diana Edulji once narrated a famous incident of a former cricket administrator who said "If I had my way, I wouldn’t let women’s cricket happen.”

Fast forward to March 4, the day of the first game, when Mandira Bedi hosted the first-ever opening ceremony. This was a full-circle moment in its own right. Bedi broke barriers in her own way when she became the first woman with no sporting background to host a prime-time cricket show in India.

But women's cricket and its fan base love her for another reason. In the early 2000s, the Indian women’s cricket team was not under the remit of the BCCI yet. Operating under the Women’s Cricket Association Of India, it didn’t have the glitz and glamour it now attracts. And the players played major tournaments with little to no resources.

Mandira Bedi went to the Brabourne Stadium when India played New Zealand and was invited by the team for a chat. Getting to know how the management was surviving tour to tour and how people were willing to put up their houses for sale and break their savings to make this happen, Mandira decided to do an ad for a jewelry brand, waiving her fee and asking the brand to sponsor the women's cricket team instead.