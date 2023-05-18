How Can Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Qualify For Playoffs: IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario

Lets take a look at different permutations and analyse RCB's chances.

If RCB win both their remaining matches then RCB will guarantee qualification

Here, RCB will end up with 16 points and even if MI end up beating SRH their net run rate wont get any better than RCB's.

Now lets take a look at what can happen if RCB manage to win only one of the remaining two games. Here there are multiple scenarios to look at.

Scenario 1:

If RCB ends up winning only one of their remaining matches and the following also happens

SRH beats MI

PK beats RR

KKR beats LSG



Then RCB will qualify for the playoffs despite them ending up with 14 points (same as that of MI, PK and KKR), as RCB's net run rate is far better than the other teams on the same points tally.

Scenario 2:

If RCB ends up winning only one of their remaining matches and the following also happens

SRH beats MI

RR beats PK

KKR beats LSG



Then RCB can still qualify if their net run rate is better than that of Rajasthan Royals.

Here things can get very tricky for Faf Du Plessis' men as they will have to ensure that the margin of loss against either SRH or GT is small which wont negatively impact their run rate and then they will have to also ensure that they win big against either SRH or GT to end up with a better run rate than that of RR's.



Can RCB Qualify If They End Up Losing Both Their Matches?

Unfortunately, No. RCB will be out of the tournament as 14 points is the minimum one has to reach to have any chances of qualifying for the playoffs.