How Can Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Qualify For Playoffs: IPL 2023 Playoff Qualification Scenario
Royal Challengers Bangalore are currently 5th in the IPL 2023 points table.
The IPL 2023 tournament has now reached its penultimate stage, with every remaining match now deciding the fate of the teams involved in these matches. The results will not only decide the teams qualifying chances but will also decide their final position on the IPL 2023 points table, which will matter as well considering the top two play Qualifier 1 and the losing team gets another chance by playing the winner of the eliminator in Qualifier 2.
Gujarat Titans are the only team which has qualified so far. And RCB are the only team (in playoff contention) which has 2 matches left.
So let's take a look at what are the odds of the RCB team crossing the bridge and securing a place for the playoffs.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Points Tally
Matches Played: 12
Points: 12
NRR: +0.166
Royal Challengers Bangalore Remaining Fixtures
May 18: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 21: vs Gujarat Titans
The good thing for RCB is that they are playing against two teams which are not in direct competition with them for the playoff spot. SRH are already out of the tournament whereas GT have already qualified and will play Qualifier 1.
How Can Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
Lets take a look at different permutations and analyse RCB's chances.
If RCB win both their remaining matches then RCB will guarantee qualification
Here, RCB will end up with 16 points and even if MI end up beating SRH their net run rate wont get any better than RCB's.
Now lets take a look at what can happen if RCB manage to win only one of the remaining two games. Here there are multiple scenarios to look at.
Scenario 1:
If RCB ends up winning only one of their remaining matches and the following also happens
SRH beats MI
PK beats RR
KKR beats LSG
Then RCB will qualify for the playoffs despite them ending up with 14 points (same as that of MI, PK and KKR), as RCB's net run rate is far better than the other teams on the same points tally.
Scenario 2:
If RCB ends up winning only one of their remaining matches and the following also happens
SRH beats MI
RR beats PK
KKR beats LSG
Then RCB can still qualify if their net run rate is better than that of Rajasthan Royals.
Here things can get very tricky for Faf Du Plessis' men as they will have to ensure that the margin of loss against either SRH or GT is small which wont negatively impact their run rate and then they will have to also ensure that they win big against either SRH or GT to end up with a better run rate than that of RR's.
Can RCB Qualify If They End Up Losing Both Their Matches?
Unfortunately, No. RCB will be out of the tournament as 14 points is the minimum one has to reach to have any chances of qualifying for the playoffs.
So RCB who are playing SRH today have their fate in their own hands. Win both and secure qualification or win one and wait for other results to go their way.