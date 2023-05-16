IPL 2023 Qualification Scenario: How Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For Playoffs After Losing Against LSG

If MI wins against SRH

- Then MI will end up with 16 points, which means the place in the playoffs will be decided basis results of other matches or on net run-rate. Lets take a look at the different scenarios where Mumbai Indians wins only one of the remaining fixtures.

If MI wins against SRH and the following also happens

DC wins against CSK

KKR wins against LSG

RCB and PK win only one of the remaining two

Then MI will still qualify and also secure 2nd spot in the table and play qualifier 1.



If MI wins against SRH and the following also happens

CSK wins against DC

KKR wins against LSG

RCB and PK win only one of the remaining two

Then also MI will qualify but in 3rd place and won't play in the Qualifier 1.

If MI wins against SRH and the following also happens

CSK wins against DC

LSG wins against KKR

RCB and PK win both their remaining fixtures

Then MI's fate will be decided by net run-rate as both RCB and PK will be tied with MI with 16 points, but RCB who have a much better net run rate will go through. PK have a net run rate worse than that of MI and even if PK win they can only better MI and not RCB.

In all probability this would mean end of the road for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

If MI ends up losing against SRH and the following also happens

RCB end up losing both their matches against SRH and GT

DC wins against PK but PK wins against RR

Then also MI will qualify for playoffs in 4th place as they and PK will be the only teams on 14 points but MI will end up with better run rate than PK (considering PK's run rate is far worse than MI's)



If MI ends up losing against SRH and the either of the following also happens

RCB wins either or both their matches

RR wins against PK

Then MI will be out of the tournament as either RCB or RR will end up sealing the 4th place.