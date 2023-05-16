IPL 2023 Qualification Scenario: How Can Mumbai Indians Qualify For Playoffs After Losing Against LSG
MI are currently 4th in the IPL 2023 points table with 14 points.
The IPL 2023 tournament has truly entered into a do-or-die phase for many teams. These teams are still eyeing for the playoff place with Gujarat Titans being the only team which has secured a place in the playoffs. And with each team left to play a maximum 2 matches it can be anybody's guess as to who will fill-in the remaining three places.
One of the teams who will be among those jostling for positions is the Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians team. The five-time IPL Champions are playing Lucknow Super Giants in today's (May 16) match and have been set a stiff target of 178. (Update - LSG won the game by 5 runs)
So let's take a look at what are the odds of the MI team crossing the bridge and securing a place for the playoffs.
Mumbai Indians Remaining Fixtures
MI
Matches Played: 13
Points: 14
NRR: -0.128
Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians:
May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
How Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
Lets take a look at different permutations and analyse Mumbai Indian's chances.
If MI wins both their matches (this is now out of contention after thier loss against LSG)
- Then MI will end up with 18 points, which means they will qualify for the playoffs.
Even if CSK wins the next one they can only reach a maximum of 17 points so Mumbai Indians will guarantee a spot in the qualifier 1 by coming 2nd. GT are on 18 points, and with a game to go it would take a huge thrashing at the hands of RCB for GT to have their Net run rate get lower than that of MI, who themselves are having the worst run-rate among the top 6.
If MI wins against SRH
- Then MI will end up with 16 points, which means the place in the playoffs will be decided basis results of other matches or on net run-rate. Lets take a look at the different scenarios where Mumbai Indians wins only one of the remaining fixtures.
If MI wins against SRH and the following also happens
DC wins against CSK
KKR wins against LSG
RCB and PK win only one of the remaining two
Then MI will still qualify and also secure 2nd spot in the table and play qualifier 1.
If MI wins against SRH and the following also happens
CSK wins against DC
KKR wins against LSG
RCB and PK win only one of the remaining two
Then also MI will qualify but in 3rd place and won't play in the Qualifier 1.
If MI wins against SRH and the following also happens
CSK wins against DC
LSG wins against KKR
RCB and PK win both their remaining fixtures
Then MI's fate will be decided by net run-rate as both RCB and PK will be tied with MI with 16 points, but RCB who have a much better net run rate will go through. PK have a net run rate worse than that of MI and even if PK win they can only better MI and not RCB.
In all probability this would mean end of the road for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023
If MI ends up losing against SRH and the following also happens
RCB end up losing both their matches against SRH and GT
DC wins against PK but PK wins against RR
Then also MI will qualify for playoffs in 4th place as they and PK will be the only teams on 14 points but MI will end up with better run rate than PK (considering PK's run rate is far worse than MI's)
If MI ends up losing against SRH and the either of the following also happens
RCB wins either or both their matches
RR wins against PK
Then MI will be out of the tournament as either RCB or RR will end up sealing the 4th place.
So Mumbai Indians have far better chances of making it to the playoffs even if they end up losing against SRH but then again the results of other matches have to go in their favor to make this miracle happen