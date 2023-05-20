How Can MI, RCB, CSK, LSG Qualify For Playoffs - IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained
With just 4 games to go, here are the permutations & combinations analysed of the teams still fighting for a place in the playoffs
As we enter into the business end of the IPL 2023 tournament, many teams are still eyeing for the playoff qualifying place. With just 5 matches to go for the group stage to get over, its a do-or-die situation for many teams to ensure that they can book their place for the IPL 2023 play offs.
Let's look at how all the teams are stacked against each other and what they need to do.
Gujarat Titans
The defending champions are on top of the table after 13 matches and have booked their place in IPL Qualifier 1. GT defeated SRH by 34 runs on Monday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Shubman Gill scored his maiden IPL century and was named the Player of the Match.
GT
Matches Played: 13
Points: 18
NRR: +0.835
Remaining Matches for Gujarat Titans:
May 21: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
The four-time IPL winners are 2nd in the IPL 2023 table after playing 13 matches. CSK lost to KKR (by six wickets) on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. A win against KKR would have put CSK in a strong position to make it to the playoffs, and with just one game left, it all depends on how CSK perform in their last match against DC.
CSK
Matches Played: 13
Points: 15
NRR: +0.381
Remaining Matches for Chennai Super Kings:
May 20: vs Delhi Capitals
How Can Chennai Super Kings (CSK) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
For CSK to have a chance to qualify, they have to beat DC in their final game at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.
If CSK fail to win against DC then they will have to rely heavily on results of other fixtures going in their favor. CSK will then hope for either of MI, RCB and LSG to not win their remaining match/matches.
Mumbai Indians
The five-time IPL winners are 6th in the IPL 2023 table after 13 matches. Mumbai Indians lost to Lucknow Super Giants by 5 runs at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Tuesday.
MI
Matches Played: 13
Points: 14
NRR: -0.128
Remaining Matches for Mumbai Indians:
May 21: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
How Can Mumbai Indians (MI) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
Mumbai Indians will need to win their final league match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in Mumbai on May 21 to qualify for the playoffs. Mumbai should look to win by a big margin so that it doesn't come down to Net Run Rate if other teams end up on 16 points with them.
If they fail to win, Mumbai Indians might still qualify for the playoffs but they will need other results to go their way.
Lucknow Super Giants
The Krunal Pandya-led team are sitting on the 3rd spot on the IPL 2023 table after 13 matches. LSG defeated Mumbai Indians in a close encounter on Tuesday.
LSG
Matches Played: 13
Points: 15
NRR: +0.304
Remaining Matches for Lucknow Super Giants:
May 20: vs Kolkata Knight Riders
How Can Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
LSG will qualify for the playoffs if they win their last league match. They can rise up to 2nd position as well if CSK lose their remaining match.
If LSG lose their final game, they will have to rely on other results.
Royal Challengers Bangalore
The Faf Du Plessis led team is 4th in the IPL 2023 table after 13 matches and are one of the teams who are fighting for the IPL playoffs. RCB came out victorious against SRH which was held on May 18. They also have a fantastic net run rate which can play a huge role in playoff qualification.
RCB
Matches Played: 13
Points: 14
NRR: +0.180
Remaining Matches for Royal Challengers Bangalore:
May 21: vs Gujarat Titans
How Can Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
RCB will have to win against GT to ensure playoff qualification. Net Run Rate could also play a huge role if other team (only MI now) end up with the same points.
Rajasthan Royals
The Sanju Samson led team is on 5th spot in the IPL 2023 table after their recent close fought victory against PK.
RR
Matches Played: 14
Points: 14
NRR: +0.148
How Can Rajasthan Royals (RR) Qualify For IPL 2023 Playoffs?
RR's fate is no longer in their hands, although they still have a mathematical chance of qualifying. It will depend a lot on other results and net run rates of other teams.
RR can still qualify if SRH beats MI in their last game and GT beats RCB (by a big margin), this would mean all three teams will end up with 14 points but RR will end up qualifying having a superior net run rate than MI and RCB.
KKR, PBKS, SRH And DC
Unfortunately, the tournament is over for Kolkata Knight Riders, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. KKR are 7th on the table with 12 points in 13 games, followed by PBKS with 12 points in 14 matches then DC with 10 points in 13 matches and then SRH with 8 points in 13 games.
Remaining Matches for Kolkata Knight Riders:
May 20: vs Lucknow Super Giants
Remaining matches for Sunrisers Hyderabad
May 21: vs Mumbai Indians
Remaining matches for Delhi Capitals
May 20: vs Chennai Super Kings
Although these teams wont qualify for the playoffs but they still will have a say as to which other top teams can qualify for the playoffs.
Win against the top sides will mean these teams may end up playing spoilsport.