How Can India Qualify For The Finals Of Asia Cup 2023? Qualification Scenarios Explained

For India to qualify for the finals of the Asia Cup 2023 tournament, they need to win two of their three games (with one of them being against Sri Lanka or Pakistan) to confirm their berth in the finals.

Considering the weather interventions that have led to washouts in the group stage, the earlier India vs Pakistan match which was scheduled on Sunday, September 10 is being continued on a reserve day on Monday.

At the time of publishing the story, Pakistan was 83/4 in 21 overs after rain had interrupted the day's play. India who had piled on 356/2 in their allotted 50 overs can move to the top of the table with a win against Pakistan on account of a much healthier run rate.

Let's take a look at different permutations to see how India can qualify for the finals

Scenario 1: If India wins against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, then India will move to the top of the table with six points and will qualify for the finals.

Explanation: This is a straightforward scenario where the results of the other matches will have no impact on India's qualification scenario.