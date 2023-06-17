Hero Intercontinental Cup Final: India Vs Lebanon - Date, Time, And Where To Watch

On June 15, India missed several opportunities and settled for a goalless draw against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament held in Bhubaneshwar. However, the outcome of the match held no significance as both teams had already secured their spots in the final of the four-nation tournament. Mongolia and Vanuatu were the other two participating teams in the event.

The Hero Intercontinental Cup Final match holds great importance for India, as Lebanon currently holds the 99th position in the FIFA rankings, while India is placed at 101st. A victory for the Blue Tigers would allow them to surpass the Cedars and re-enter the top 100. Interestingly, when India won the inaugural edition of the Intercontinental Cup in 2018, they also broke into the top 100 rankings. India achieved their highest-ever FIFA rankings of 94 in February 1996 when Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan were actively playing.