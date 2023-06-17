Hero Intercontinental Cup Final: India Vs Lebanon - Date, Time, And Where To Watch
The Hero Intercontinental Cup Finals will be played on June 18, 2023, at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.
The Hero Intercontinental Cup Finals will be played on June 18, 2023, at 7:30 PM at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, India.
The match will feature India and Lebanon, the top two teams from the round-robin group stage.
Hero Intercontinental Cup Finals: India Vs Lebanon
On June 15, India missed several opportunities and settled for a goalless draw against Lebanon in the Intercontinental Cup football tournament held in Bhubaneshwar. However, the outcome of the match held no significance as both teams had already secured their spots in the final of the four-nation tournament. Mongolia and Vanuatu were the other two participating teams in the event.
The Hero Intercontinental Cup Final match holds great importance for India, as Lebanon currently holds the 99th position in the FIFA rankings, while India is placed at 101st. A victory for the Blue Tigers would allow them to surpass the Cedars and re-enter the top 100. Interestingly, when India won the inaugural edition of the Intercontinental Cup in 2018, they also broke into the top 100 rankings. India achieved their highest-ever FIFA rankings of 94 in February 1996 when Bhaichung Bhutia and IM Vijayan were actively playing.
It ends in a goalless draw at the end of the game between India and Lebanon! ð®ð³ð±ð§— IFTWC - Indian Football (@IFTWC) June 15, 2023
Both the sides will meet again in the Hero Intercontinental Cup Final on Sunday! âï¸ pic.twitter.com/hqDTVvkPrH
How To Watch Hero Intercontinental Cup On TV?
The match will be telecast live on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.
How To Watch Hero Intercontinental Cup Online?
The live stream of the Hero Intercontinental Cup will be available on the Disney+Hotstar App and on JioTV App for Jio users in India. The match will also be available on the official website of the All India Football Federation (AIFF)
What is the Hero Intercontinental Cup?
The 2023 Intercontinental Cup, sponsored by Hero and officially known as the 2023 Hero Intercontinental Cup, is the third edition of the football tournament, organised by AIFF. This year, the tournament features teams from two different confederations during the FIFA international window. Alongside the host nation India, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is represented by Lebanon and Mongolia, while Vanuatu represents the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).
The participating teams engage in a round-robin phase, playing against each other. Following this stage, the top two teams advance to the final match, where they will compete for the championship title.