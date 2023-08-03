BQPrimeSportsAsian Champions Trophy 2023: Date, Teams, Fixtures, Where To Watch Hockey Matches
ADVERTISEMENT

Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Date, Teams, Fixtures, Where To Watch Hockey Matches

The tournament is being hosted by Hockey India and is the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

03 Aug 2023, 4:29 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Team at&nbsp;Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Pic/</p></div>
Indian Team at Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023. Pic/

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 is a men's field hockey tournament being held in Chennai, India from August 3 to 12, 2023.

The tournament is being hosted by Hockey India and is the seventh edition of the Asian Champions Trophy.

South Korea are the defending champion of the Asian Champions trophy after winning the last edition held in 2021.

Apart from South Korea, India and Pakistan have both won the trophy 3 times each.

Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Teams

The six participating teams in the Hero Asian Champions Trophy Chennai 2023 are:

  • India

  • South Korea

  • Malaysia

  • Pakistan

  • Japan

  • China

The teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top four teams qualifying for the semi-finals. The winners of the semi-finals will play in the final, while the losers will play in the third-place playoff.

Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Fixtures

August 3, 2023

  • Korea vs Japan at 4 pm

  • Malaysia vs Pakistan at 6.15 pm

  • India vs China at 8.30 pm

August 4, 2023

  • Korea vs Pakistan at 4 pm

  • China vs Malaysia at 6.15 pm

  • India vs Japan at 8.30 pm

August 6, 2023

  • China vs Korea at 4 pm

  • Pakistan vs Japan at 6.15 pm

  • Malaysia vs India at 8.30 pm

August 7, 2023

  • Japan vs Malaysia at 4 pm

  • Pakistan vs China at 6.15 pm

  • Korea vs India at 8.30 pm

August 9, 2023

  • Japan vs China at 4 pm

  • Malaysia vs Korea at 6.15 pm

  • India vs Pakistan at 8.30 pm

Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Full Schedule

Here is the Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 Schedule:

Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023: Venue

The Hero Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be held at the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai, India. The stadium is located in the heart of Chennai and is one of the most iconic sporting venues in the city. It has a capacity of 10,000 spectators and has hosted many major sporting events, including the 2007 Men's Hockey Asia Cup.

How to watch the Asian Champions Trophy live on TV

Fans can watch the Live telecast on the Star Sports First and Star Sports Select 2 HD TV channels in India.

How to watch the Asian Champions Trophy live online

Live streaming of the Asian Champions Trophy 2023 will be made available on FanCode app and website.

Viewers from outside India can also watch the live action through the live-streaming platform Watch Hockey.

What is Asian Champions Trophy

The Asian Champions Trophy is a prestigious field hockey tournament that takes place in Asia, offering a stage for the best Asian hockey countries to display their prowess and competitive spirit. The tournament has evolved into a much-awaited event, drawing the best of Asian hockey teams who play with passion, and competition.

It has played host to exciting matches, momentous events, and heated face-offs among the participating countries, thereby amplifying the legacy and importance of the Asian Champions Trophy in the arena of Asian hockey.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT