Here's The Full Schedule Of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023
The Tour was launched with the Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth.
A day before announcing the official schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the apex cricket body launched the Trophy Tour on a "stratospheric scale" on Monday.
The Tour was launched with the Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to ICC.
ICC said that this was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and 4k cameras were used to capture the images of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere.
The #CWC23 Trophy in space ð ð¤©— ICC (@ICC) June 26, 2023
The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Trophy Tour is HERE ð https://t.co/UiuH0XAg1J pic.twitter.com/48tMi6cuHh
The Tour will start on June 27 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy will travel to 18 countries around the world, including Kuwait, Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Nigeria, Uganda, France, Italy, the United States of America and the host country India.
"The first full-scale Trophy Tour since 2019, the 2023 edition will provide cricket fans around the globe with a chance to recreate the celebratory and carnival atmosphere witnessed during the marquee event," ICC said.
Full Schedule Of The World Cup Trophy Tour
On the launch of the Trophy Tour, ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said, "The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour is an important milestone in the countdown to what will be the biggest ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup ever. This Tour will see the iconic silverware meet heads of states, launch community initiatives and support cricket development programmes in addition to visiting some of the most iconic landmarks around the globe.
"Cricket unites India like no other sport and excitement is building across the country as we prepare to host the 10 best teams in the world over six weeks of heart-stopping cricket," BCCI Secretary Jay Shah said.
ICC Men's World Cup Schedule Announcement
News agency PTI on Monday reported that the ICC will announce the ODI World Cup schedule on June 27. As per multiple media reports, the schedule will be released at an event in Mumbai.
Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata — both iconic venues — have emerged as the frontrunners to host the two semifinals of the 2023 World Cup, PTI said.
There will be 10 teams at this year’s World Cup. As hosts, India have qualified directly, as have Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
Two other teams will make it to the World Cup through the World Cup Qualifiers, which is being currently played in Zimbabwe.