Here's The Full Schedule Of ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023

A day before announcing the official schedule of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the apex cricket body launched the Trophy Tour on a "stratospheric scale" on Monday.

The Tour was launched with the Men's Cricket World Cup Trophy being launched into the stratosphere, 120,000 feet above the earth, before making a stunning landing at the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium in Ahmedabad, according to ICC.

ICC said that this was achieved after the trophy was attached to a bespoke stratospheric balloon, and 4k cameras were used to capture the images of the trophy sitting on the edge of the Earth's atmosphere.