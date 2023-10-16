Here's How ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table Looks Like Ahead Of Australia vs Sri Lanka Match

World Cup 2023 match today: Australia will face Sri Lanka in the 14th match of the tournament at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Monday.

The five-time champions are sitting at the bottom of the 10-team league table owing to their horrendous Net Run Rate (-1.846), while the Lankans are 8th on the table with a NRR of -1.161.

Australia will look to wake up from their slumber and return to winning ways against an equally stuttering Sri Lanka. Both teams are in search of their maiden win in the tournament.

While Australia suffered humiliating losses against India and South Africa, Sri Lanka faltered against the Proteas and Pakistan.

Afghanistan moved up to the sixth position in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 points table after defeating defending champions England on Sunday.

Afghanistan caused one of the biggest upsets in the history of World Cup as they outclassed England by 69 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz gave early impetus while Ikram Alikhil provided the final flourish to guide Afghanistan to a competitive 284 all out after being put into bat.

The Afghan bowlers then thrived under lights, dishing out a collective effort to bundle out England for 215 runs in 40.3 overs and register just their second World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia.

While this was Afghanistan's first win in the ongoing tournament after two losses, England slumped to their second defeat from three games.

Rohit Sharma-led team India is sitting at the top of the points table with three wins in three matches. New Zealand have also won all their three matches so far but they are at the second position due to India's superior Net Run Rate.

South Africa are placed third while Pakistan with two wins in three matches are on the fourth position. The Proteas will look to take the number one position on the points table when they face the Netherlands on Tuesday.