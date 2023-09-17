Asia Cup 2023 Final: List Of Records Broken As India Wins Its 8th Asia Cup Title

Asia Cup 2023: Team India won the Asia Cup title in the most devastating style where they completely thrashed their opponents Sri Lanka with bat and ball. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs in15.2 overs. Mohammad Siraj was the chief destroyer with a 6-wicket haul which included four wickets in the 4th over of the innings. In reply, India did not bother wasting any time and chased down the target in just 6.1 overs and eventually won the final by 10 wickets.

The victory ensured India continued their dominance in this multi-nation Asia Cup Format and won their 8th title.

The final also broke some records, here are some of those.