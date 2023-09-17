Asia Cup 2023 Final: List Of Records Broken As India Wins Its 8th Asia Cup Title
India won its 8th Asia Cup title in devastating style, bowling out Sri Lanka for just 50 runs.
Asia Cup 2023: Team India won the Asia Cup title in the most devastating style where they completely thrashed their opponents Sri Lanka with bat and ball. Winning the toss and opting to bat first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for just 50 runs in15.2 overs. Mohammad Siraj was the chief destroyer with a 6-wicket haul which included four wickets in the 4th over of the innings. In reply, India did not bother wasting any time and chased down the target in just 6.1 overs and eventually won the final by 10 wickets.
The victory ensured India continued their dominance in this multi-nation Asia Cup Format and won their 8th title.
The final also broke some records, here are some of those.
List of records broken in Asia Cup 2023 Final
Here are some of the records broken during India's demolition of Sri Lanka in Asia Cup 2023 final.
1) 10-wicket victory in ODI Finals: This was the 3rd highest 10-wicket win in ODI Finals.
1998 Champions Trophy Final: India chased down Zimbabwe's score of 196 in 30 overs without any loss of wickets.
VB Series 2003 1st Final: Australia chased down England's score of 117 in 12.2 overs without any loss of wickets.
Asia Cup 2023 Final: India chased down Sri Lanka's score of 50 in 6.1 overs without any loss of wickets.
2) Biggest win in an ODI final (in terms of number of balls remaining): This was the biggest victory in ODI Finals.
Asia Cup 2023 Final: India won against Sri Lanka with 263 balls remaining.
VB Series 2003 1st Final: Australia won against England with 226 balls remaining.
ICC World Cup 1999 Final: Australia won against Pakistan with 179 balls remaining.
3) Biggest win for India in ODI format (in terms of number of balls remaining): This was the biggest win for India in the ODI format.
Asia Cup 2023: India won against Sri Lanka with 263 balls remaining.
Standard Bank Triangular Tournament 2001: India won against Kenya with 231 balls remaining.
West Indies Tour Of India 2018: India won against West Indies with 211 balls remaining.
4) Shortest ODIs completed (in terms of number of balls bowled): This was 3rd shortest ODI in terms of the number of balls bowled in the entire match.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2 in 2020: The Nepal vs USA game saw the match get over in 104 balls with Nepal winning by 8 wickets.
LG Abans Triangular Series in 2001: The Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe game saw the match get over in 120 balls with SL winning by 9 wickets.
Asia Cup Tournament in 2023: The India vs Sri Lanka game saw the match get over in 129 balls with India winning by 10 wickets.
5) Lowest ODI score against India: This was the record-lowest score by any team against India in ODI format.
Asia Cup Tournament in 2023: The India vs Sri Lanka game saw Sri Lanka bowled out for 50 runs.
India tour of Bangladesh in 2014: The India vs Bangladesh game saw Bangladesh bowled out for 58 runs.
Traingular Series in 2005: The India vs Zimbabwe game saw Zimbabwe bowled out for 65 runs.
6) Lowest score in ODI Finals: This was the record-lowest score by any team in an ODI final.
Asia Cup 2023: The India vs Sri Lanka game saw Sri Lanka bowled out for 50 runs.
Champions Trophy in 2000: The Sri Lanka vs India game saw India bowled out for 54 runs.
Sharjah Cup in 2002: The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan game saw Sri Lanka bowled out for 78 runs.
7) Best ODI figures for India: Siraj's figures in the Asia Cup final were the fourth-best overall for India.
India tour of Bangladesh in 2014: Stuart Binny bagged 6/4 in the match against Bangladesh.
Hero Cup in 1993: Anil Kumble bagged 6/12 in the match against West Indies.
India tour of England in 2022: Jasprit Bumrah bagged 6/19 in the match against England.
Asia Cup in 2023: Mohammed Siraj bagged 6/21 in the match against Sri Lanka.