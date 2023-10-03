Cricket World Cup 2023: Here Are The ODI Stats Of All 10 Venues

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year is just hours away! The ODI Cricket World Cup is all set to begin on October 5 with England and New Zealand facing off in what will be a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup Final.

A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India, the first and the final match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The grounds and pitches at these 10 venues will play a key role in deciding the player lineup for every game. Teams will look at different strategies basis the pitch conditions and decide their playing XI which can maximise their chances of winning the game.

So let's look at the venues from a statistical angle and find out which venue has the best chasing record, the highest average scores and more of such important stats that will come into every team's pre-match analysis.