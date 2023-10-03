Cricket World Cup 2023: Here Are The ODI Stats Of All 10 Venues
48 ODI matches will be played across the numerous venues which will host the ICC Cricket World 2023 in India.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The biggest cricket extravaganza of the year is just hours away! The ODI Cricket World Cup is all set to begin on October 5 with England and New Zealand facing off in what will be a repeat of the 2019 ODI World Cup Final.
A total of 48 matches will be played across 10 venues in India, the first and the final match will take place at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The grounds and pitches at these 10 venues will play a key role in deciding the player lineup for every game. Teams will look at different strategies basis the pitch conditions and decide their playing XI which can maximise their chances of winning the game.
So let's look at the venues from a statistical angle and find out which venue has the best chasing record, the highest average scores and more of such important stats that will come into every team's pre-match analysis.
Which are the 10 venues that will host the ODI Cricket World Cup?
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
MCA International Stadium, Pune
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
These will be the ten venues which will host the important matches of the World Cup.
How Many World Cup Matches Will Be Played At Each Venue?
Here is the venue-wise list of World Cup matches:
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will host five World Cup matches
England vs New Zealand on October 5
India vs Pakistan on October 14
England vs Australia on November 4
South Africa vs Afghanistan on November 10
Final on November 19
The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad will host three World Cup matches
Pakistan vs Netherlands on October 6
New Zealand vs Netherlands on October 9
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka on October 10
The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala will host five World Cup matches
Bangladesh vs Afghanistan On October 7
England vs Bangladesh on October 10
South Africa vs Netherlands on October 17
India vs New Zealand on October 22
Australia vs New Zealand on October 28
The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host five World Cup matches
South Africa vs Sri Lanka on October 7
India vs Afghanistan on October 11
England vs Afghanistan on October 15
Australia vs Netherlands on October 25
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka on November 6
The M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will host five World Cup matches
India vs Australia on October 8
New Zealand vs Bangladesh on October 13
New Zealand vs Afghanistan on October 18
Pakistan vs Afghanistan on October 23
Pakistan vs South Africa on October 27
The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host five World Cup matches
Australia vs South Africa on October 12
Australia vs Sri Lanka on October 16
Netherlands vs Sri Lanka on October 21
India vs England on October 29
Netherlands vs Afghanistan on November 3
The MCA International Stadium in Pune will host five World Cup matches
India vs Bangladesh on October 19
Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka on October 30
New Zealand vs South Africa on November 1
England vs Netherlands on November 8
Australia vs Bangladesh on November 11
The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru will host five World Cup matches
Australia vs Pakistan on October 20
England vs Sri Lanka on October 26
New Zealand vs Pakistan on November 4
New Zealand vs Sri Lanka on November 9
India vs Netherlands on November 12
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host five World Cup matches
England vs South Africa on October 21
South Africa vs Bangladesh on October 24
India vs Sri Lanka on November 2
Australia vs Afghanistan on November 7
Semi Final 1
The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host five World Cup matches
Netherlands vs Bangladesh on October 28
Pakistan vs Bangladesh on October 31
India vs South Africa on November 5
England vs Pakistan on November 11
Semi Final 2
Narendra Modi Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 28
Matches won by the team batting first: 16
Matches won by the team bowling first: 12
Average 1st Innings scores: 235
Average 2nd Innings scores: 203
Highest Total: 365/2 by South Africa against India in 2010
Lowest Total: 85/10 by Zimbabwe against West Indies in 2006
With the additional October month heat and existing records at this ground, one can expect teams to bat first, put on a good score and defend the target.
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 7
Matches won by team batting first: 4
Matches won by team bowling first: 3
Average 1st Innings scores: 288
Average 2nd Innings scores: 262
Highest Total: 350/4 by Australia against India in 2009
Lowest Total: 174/10 by England against India in 2011
Only seven ODIs have been played at this venue so far with a 50-50 chance for teams batting or bowling first. High-scoring matches could well be on the cards at this venue.
HPCA Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 4
Matches won by team batting first: 1
Matches won by team bowling first: 3
Average 1st Innings scores: 214
Average 2nd Innings scores: 201
Highest Total: 330/6 by India against the West Indies in 2014
Lowest Total: 112/10 by India against Sri Lanka in 2017
Although only four matches have been played at this venue, the stats clearly suggests that run scoring at this ground is going to be a difficult task. Batting seems to get better as the match progresses so teams will look at bowl first.
Arun Jaitley Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 28
Matches won by team batting first: 13
Matches won by team bowling first: 14
Average 1st Innings scores: 223
Average 2nd Innings scores: 203
Highest Total: 330/8 by West Indies against Netherlands in 2011
Lowest Total: 99/10 by South Africa against India in 2022
Toss might be inconsequential here as both teams (whether batting first or bowling first) have equal chances of winning the game. Again not a consistently high-scoring ground so teams will need to play their cards carefully here.
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 34
Matches won by team batting first: 17
Matches won by team bowling first: 16
Average 1st Innings scores: 224
Average 2nd Innings scores: 205
Highest Total: 337/7 by Asia XI against Africa XI in 2007
Lowest Total: 69/10 by Kenya against New Zealand in 2011
All matches at this stadium are being conducted in the month of October so expect teams to bat first considering the blistering heat expected during the day/night games. Once again a venue where teams batting first or bowling first have a equal chance of winning the game.
BRSABV Ekana Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 9
Matches won by team batting first: 2
Matches won by team bowling first: 7
Average 1st Innings scores: 219
Average 2nd Innings scores: 212
Highest Total: 269/3 by South Africa women against India women in 2021
Lowest Total: 157/10 by South Africa women against India women in 2021
Only 4 out of the 9 matches involve the men's team. The results of these nine matches clearly suggests that chasing is going to be far better on this ground with 7 matches being won by the team bowling first.
MCA International Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 7
Matches won by team batting first: 4
Matches won by team bowling first: 3
Average 1st Innings scores: 307
Average 2nd Innings scores: 281
Highest Total: 356/7 by India against England in 2016
Lowest Total: 232/10 by India against Australia in 2013
Only 7 ODI matches have been played at this ground, but this venue clearly promises runs galore with an average 1st innings score of 300+. Teams will look to bat first and look to put runs onboard and restrict the opposition on a high scoring ground.
Chinnaswamy Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 38
Matches won by team batting first: 14
Matches won by team bowling first: 20
Average 1st Innings scores: 232
Average 2nd Innings scores: 215
Highest Total: 383/6 by India against Australia in 2013
Lowest Total: 114/10 by India women against South Africa women in 2014
One of the venues in India which has seen the most number of ODIs played so far, favors the team bowing first with 53% wins out of the 38 matches played. Once again teams will prefer to chase targets at this venue.
Wankhede Stadium ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 29
Matches won by team batting first: 14
Matches won by team bowling first: 15
Average 1st Innings scores: 234
Average 2nd Innings scores: 201
Highest Total: 438/4 by South Africa against India in 2015
Lowest Total: 79/10 by India women against Australia women in 2012
The last three ODI matches at this venue have seen a mixture of results with two high-scoring and one low-scoring game. The last match on this ground between India and Australia saw the latter being bowled out for 188 runs before India chased down the target with five wickets in hand. The previous game at this venue which was also between these two teams saw a role reversal with Australia beating India by 10 wickets after being set a target of 256 runs.
Eden Gardens ODI Stats
Total number of ODIs played: 35
Matches won by team batting first: 20
Matches won by team bowling first: 14
Average 1st Innings scores: 241
Average 2nd Innings scores: 203
Highest Total: 404/5 by India against Sri Lanka in 2014
Lowest Total: 63/10 by India Women against England Women in 1977
Another decorated venue in India which has seen one of the most number of ODIs played so far, favors the team batting first with 57% wins out of the 35 matches played. It is one of the venues where teams will look to bat first and restrict the opposition during the chase.
All these venues can lend a different perspective to the game, especially with the use of multiple as well as used pitches as the tournament progresses into its latter stages. But the pitches are one of the many factors which can directly influence the outcome of the game. Hence, the toss will play a crucial role in the 2023 Cricket World Cup as well.
