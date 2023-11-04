Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023; Team India Announces Replacement

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 after failing to recover from his ankle injury. Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.

The ICC on Saturday said that his place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee. Krishna is available for selection for India's World Cup clash against South Africa, the ICC said.

Team India qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by 302 runs on Thursday. They are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far and will face South Africa in their eighth league match on Sunday.

To compensate for Pandya's all-round abilities, the team was forced to make two changes to the playing eleven. In his absence, the management is playing with five bowlers with Suryakumar Yadav batting at six in his place.

With Mohammad Shami in sizzling form, the management has not missed Pandya the bowler but was critical to the team's balance. Pandya was recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Reacting to the development, commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Pandya missing the tournament is "a big loss" for the team.