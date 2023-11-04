Hardik Pandya Ruled Out Of ICC World Cup 2023; Team India Announces Replacement
Team India qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by 302 runs on Thursday.
Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya will miss the remainder of the ICC World Cup 2023 after failing to recover from his ankle injury. Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding on his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19.
The ICC on Saturday said that his place in India's squad will be taken by Prasidh Krishna, with the inexperienced fast bowler parachuted into the playing group after being approved by the tournament's Event Technical Committee. Krishna is available for selection for India's World Cup clash against South Africa, the ICC said.
Team India qualified for the semi-finals of the World Cup 2023 after beating Sri Lanka by 302 runs on Thursday. They are the only undefeated team in the tournament so far and will face South Africa in their eighth league match on Sunday.
To compensate for Pandya's all-round abilities, the team was forced to make two changes to the playing eleven. In his absence, the management is playing with five bowlers with Suryakumar Yadav batting at six in his place.
With Mohammad Shami in sizzling form, the management has not missed Pandya the bowler but was critical to the team's balance. Pandya was recovering at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.
Reacting to the development, commentator Harsha Bhogle said that Pandya missing the tournament is "a big loss" for the team.
I feared this would happen. India will have to continue with the present structure of the team that is currently working very well. Pandya is a big loss.— Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) November 4, 2023
Here's how experts and fans have reacted:
Hardik Pandya is a unique cricketer he will be a big miss man. We cannot replace him man. The day started with bad news.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) November 4, 2023
Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup! What is interesting is that they named a fast bowler, Prasidh Krishna, as replacement. Which means the current Indian strategy of 5 genuine bowlers and batting till No 7 is likely to continue.— Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) November 4, 2023
Hardik Pandya ruled out of the World Cup. Big blow to the possibilities of having a sixth bowling option.— Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) November 4, 2023
Indiaâs picked pacer Prasidh Krishna to replace him. Says a lot about how many players of Hardikâs skill-set are available in India. Answer is 0ï¸â£ #CWC23
World Cup 2023: India vs Sri Lanka
Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj intimidated and scarred an under-prepared Sri Lanka with a fast bowling exhibition for the ages as India demolished the islanders by a record 302 runs to enter the World Cup semifinals in Mumbai on Thursday.
On a Wankhede track that looked placid, India piled on a mammoth 357 for 8 in 50 overs.
Sri Lanka crumbled under lights for a paltry 55 in 19.4 overs to ensure an eighth semi-final appearance for India at the global event. This was India's biggest victory by margin of runs in the 48-year history of the tournament.
Shami (5/18 in 5 overs) took his second five-wicket haul in this edition and with 45 scalps, became India's highest wicket-taker in World Cup history. Siraj (3/16 in 7 overs) was equally incisive and Jasprit Bumrah (1/8 in 5 overs) formidable as ever in a picture-perfect bowling performance.
