'Tough To Digest...': Hardik Pandya Issues Statement After Being Ruled Out Of World Cup 2023

Star India all-rounder Hardik Pandya was on Saturday ruled out of the ongoing World Cup after failing to recover from his ankle injury.

Pandya had hurt his left ankle while fielding of his own bowling in the game against Bangladesh in Pune on October 19. He missed the subsequent games against New Zealand, England and Sri Lanka.

In a post on X, Hardik Pandya said that it is tough to digest the fact that he will miss out on the remaining part of the World Cup.

"I'll be with the team, in spirit, cheering them on every ball of every game. Thanks for all the wishes, the love, and the support has been incredible. This team is special and I'm sure we'll make everyone proud. Love, always, HP," he wrote.