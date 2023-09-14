Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Squads & More
Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023 begins on September 15 and features six teams across the breadth of the Gulf region.
The inaugural Gulf Cricket T20I Championship under the guidance of the Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will bring together six cricketing nations Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates from the Gulf region.
This highly anticipated tournament promises to showcase the best of cricket talent from the Gulf region and provide a platform for these nations to compete at the international level.
The West End International cricket stadium at Doha in Qatar will be the venue for the Gulf Cricket Championship, which will begin today on September 15.
Six teams will battle it out in Doha at the Gulf Cricket Championship beginning on 15 September ð¥— ICC (@ICC) September 14, 2023
Details â¡ï¸ https://t.co/8h6evB8Jwy pic.twitter.com/E5ahVoKpGo
Gulf Cricket Championship 2023 Date And Time
The T20I tournament will begin on September 15 with the final taking place on September 23.
The starting time for the evening games will be 6:30 PM IST whereas starting time for night fixtures will be 11 PM IST.
The tournament will cover a total of 16 matches, out of which 15 will be part of the round-robin stage followed by a final.
A total of six teams will play in the inaugural edition of the Gulf Cricket Championship, these teams will compete in a round-robin format with the top two teams then facing each other in the finals on September 23.
Gulf Cricket Championship 2023 Teams
Here are the six teams that are participating in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship
Qatar
Kuwait
Saudi Arabia
Bahrain
Oman
United Arab Emirates
Gulf Cricket Championship 2023 Schedule
Here is the full list of fixtures of the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023 starting on Friday, September 15 at Doha.
The Inaugural Gulf Cricket T20I Championship is all set to kick start from the 15th of September, Remember the dates as all teams from the Gulf battle for the ultimate supremacy. pic.twitter.com/kowxJGJiEd— Qatar Cricket Association (@qa_cricket) September 11, 2023
Gulf Cricket Championship 2023 Squads
Here are the full squad details of the six teams participating in the Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023.
Qatar: Adnan Mirza, Himanshu Rathod, Jassim Khan, Muhammad Jabir, Saqlain Arshad, Imal Liyanage, Uzair Amir (wicket-keeper), Mirza Mohammed Baig, Amir Farooq, Mohammed Irshad, Bipin Kumar, Muhammad Ikramullah, Muhammad Murad (captain)
Kuwait: Ahsan Ul Haq, Ali Zaheer, Bilal Tahir, Ravija Sandaruwan, Meet Bhavsar (wicket-keeper), Usman Patel, Parvinder Kumar, Mohammed Aslam (captain), Adnan Idrees, Shiraz Khan, Clinto Anto, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shahrukh Quddus, Yasin Patel
Saudi Arabia: Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Usman Najeeb, Zain Ul Abidin, Sarfaraz Butt (wicket-keeper), Kashif Abbas, Abdul Manan Ali, Atif Ur Rehman, Hisham Shaikh (captain), Ishtiaq Ahmad, Waheed Baladraf, Khalander Mustafa, Mohsin Shabeer, Saad Khan
Bahrain: Fiaz Ahmed, Haider Butt, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmed Bin Nasir (wicket-keeper), Umer Toor (captain), Yasir Nazir (wicket-keeper), Mohsin Zaki, Imran Anwar, Junaid Niazi, Sathaiyah Veerapathiran, Abdul Majid, Ali Dawood, Muhammad Rizwan Butt
Oman: Aqib Llyas (captain), Ayaan Khan, Jatinder Singh, Shoaib Khan, Naseem Khushi (wicket-keeper), Kashyap Prajapati, Mehran Khan, Mohammad Nadeem, Rafiullah, Fayaz Butt, Jay Odedara, Kaleemullah, Shakeel Ahmad, Bilal Khan
United Arab Emirates: Ansh Tandon, Asif Khan, Ethan Dsouza, Waseem Muhammad (captain), Aryansh Sharma (wicket-keeper), Vriitya Aravind (wicket-keeper), Aayan Khan, Ali Naseer, Basil Hameed, Nilansh Keswani, Junayed Siddiqi, Mohammed Faraazuddin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Sanchit Sharma, Zahoor Khan, Akif Raja
Where to watch the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023
Live streaming of the Gulf Cricket Championship 2023 will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of the tournament on any TV channel in India.