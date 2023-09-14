Gulf Cricket T20I Championship 2023: Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming, Squads & More

The inaugural Gulf Cricket T20I Championship under the guidance of the Qatar Cricket Association (QCA) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) will bring together six cricketing nations Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Bahrain, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates from the Gulf region.

This highly anticipated tournament promises to showcase the best of cricket talent from the Gulf region and provide a platform for these nations to compete at the international level.

The West End International cricket stadium at Doha in Qatar will be the venue for the Gulf Cricket Championship, which will begin today on September 15.