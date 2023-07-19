BQPrimeSportsGT20 Canada 2023: Date, Schedule, Teams, Squads, How To Watch Global T20 Canada Online
GT20 Canada 2023: Date, Schedule, Teams, Squads, How To Watch Global T20 Canada Online

The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada tournament begins on July 20 and ends on August 5.

19 Jul 2023, 10:45 PM IST
GT20 Canada 2023: The Global T20 Canada is a T20 cricket league played in Canada. The league is operated by Bombay Sports Limited and is also sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This will be the third edition of this 20-over tournament, the inagural edition took place on June 2018 followed by the 2nd edition in 2019.

The inagural edition which started on June 28 got over on July 15, 2018. The first edition of the GT20 Canada tournament was won by Vancouver Knights who ended up beating Cricket West Indies B Team by seven wickets in the finals.

In 2019, the second edition which began on July 25 and ended on August 11 saw Winnipeg Hawks overcome the defedning champions Vancouver Knights in a super-over thriller. The third season was supposed to happen in 2020 but was later postponed to 2021 due to covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 season was moved to Malaysia but was latter shelved due to eminent covid-19 restrictions.

The tournament will cover a total of 25 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).

GT20 Canada 2023 Date And Time

The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada would be played from July 20, 2023 – August 6, 2023 at the Brampton Sports Park.

The games are being scheduled at the following times (IST):

1:00 AM, 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM, with the qualifier 2 and final scheduled at 9:30 PM local time.

The matches will be held at 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM local time, with the qualifier 2 and final scheduled at 12:00 PM local time.

GT20 Canada 2023 Teams

Here are the six teams which are participating in the Global T20 Canada tournament

  1. Brampton Wolves

  2. Montreal Tigers

  3. Toronto Nationals

  4. Vancouver Knights

  5. Surrey Jaguars

  6. Mississauga Panthers

GT20 Canada 2023 Schedule

The schedule comprises 21 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.

Time is IST

GT20 Canada 2023 Squads

Brampton Wolves: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu

Montreal Tigers: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne, Matthew Spoors, Bhupendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima

Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Parveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson

Surrey Jaguars: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Litton Kumar Das, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammad Haris, Sheel Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Pargat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Kairav Sharma

Toronto Nationals: Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Farhan Malik, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan

Vancouver Knights: Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Muhammad Kamal, Nawab Singh, Kanwar Tathgur

GT20 Canada 2023 Marquee Players

Brampton Wolves

  • Harbhajan Singh

  • Tim Southee

Montreal Tigers

  • Shakib Al Hasan

  • Andre Russell

  • Chris Lynn

  • Carlos Brathwaite

Mississauga Panthers

  • Chris Gayle

  • James Neesham

  • Shoaib Malik

Surrey Jaguars

  • Alex Hales

  • Ben Cutting

Vancouver Knights

  • Mohammad Rizwan

  • Van Der Dussen

Toronto Nationals

  • Colin Munro

  • Shahid Afridi

Where to Watch GT20 Canada 2023 Live On TV?

The tournament will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network in India.

Here are the global broadcast details:

  • In Australia, you can watch the tournament on Fox Sports, with live streaming available on foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au.

  • In Canada, on CBC TV

  • In United Kingdon, on Free Sports

  • In Middle East, on Bein Sports

  • In South Africa, on SuperSport

Where to Watch GT20 Canada 2023 Live Online?

Live streaming of the GT20 Canada tournament will be available on the Fancode app and Website.

