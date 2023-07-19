GT20 Canada 2023: Date, Schedule, Teams, Squads, How To Watch Global T20 Canada Online
The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada tournament begins on July 20 and ends on August 5.
GT20 Canada 2023: The Global T20 Canada is a T20 cricket league played in Canada. The league is operated by Bombay Sports Limited and is also sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This will be the third edition of this 20-over tournament, the inagural edition took place on June 2018 followed by the 2nd edition in 2019.
The inagural edition which started on June 28 got over on July 15, 2018. The first edition of the GT20 Canada tournament was won by Vancouver Knights who ended up beating Cricket West Indies B Team by seven wickets in the finals.
In 2019, the second edition which began on July 25 and ended on August 11 saw Winnipeg Hawks overcome the defedning champions Vancouver Knights in a super-over thriller. The third season was supposed to happen in 2020 but was later postponed to 2021 due to covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 season was moved to Malaysia but was latter shelved due to eminent covid-19 restrictions.
The tournament will cover a total of 25 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).
Just a day away and our excitement has peaked for GT20 Canada Season 3
Kicking off tomorrow with the home team Brampton Wolves taking on the neighbours Mississauga Panthers
GT20 Canada 2023 Date And Time
The 3rd edition of Global T20 Canada would be played from July 20, 2023 – August 6, 2023 at the Brampton Sports Park.
The games are being scheduled at the following times (IST):
1:00 AM, 8:30 PM and 9:30 PM, with the qualifier 2 and final scheduled at 9:30 PM local time.
The matches will be held at 11:00 AM and 3:30 PM local time, with the qualifier 2 and final scheduled at 12:00 PM local time.
GT20 Canada 2023 Teams
Here are the six teams which are participating in the Global T20 Canada tournament
Brampton Wolves
Montreal Tigers
Toronto Nationals
Vancouver Knights
Surrey Jaguars
Mississauga Panthers
GT20 Canada 2023 Schedule
The schedule comprises 21 round-robin matches followed by 2 qualifiers, 1 eliminator, and a final.
Time is IST
GT20 Canada 2023 Squads
Brampton Wolves: Harbhajan Singh, Colin De Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Mark Chapman, Usama Mir, Hussain Talat, Usman Khan, Logan Van Beek, Jan Nicolaas Frylinck, Max O Dowd, Jeremy Gordon, Aaron Johnson, Rizwan Cheema, Shahid Ahmadzai, Rishiv Joshi, Gurpal Singh Sandhu
The pack of Wolves are ready to howl at the GT20 Canada Season 3
How good is this squad assembled by Shane Bond
Montreal Tigers: Andre Russell, Shakib Al Hasan, Chris Lynn, Sherfane Rutherford, Carlos Brathwaite, Muhammad Abbas Afridi, Zahir Khan, Muhammad Waseem, Akif Raja, Aayan Khan, Dipendra Airee, Kaleem Sana, Srimantha Wijeratne, Matthew Spoors, Bhupendra Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Anoop Chima
Introducing the Montreal Tigers!
Ready to unleash their cricketing prowess and dominate the field!
Grab your tickets now and secure your spot in the roaring stands!
#montrealtigers #roarwithus #cricketnorth #globalt20canada pic.twitter.com/FQ8pN0ajdz
Mississauga Panthers: Shoaib Malik, Chris Gayle, Azam Khan, James Neesham, Cameron Scott Delport, Shahnawaz Dahani, Zahoor Khan, Tom Cooper, Cecil Pervez, Jaskarandeep Singh Buttar, Navneet Dhaliwal, Nikhil Dutta, Shreyas Movva, Parveen Kumar, Mihir Patel, Ethan Gibson
The Mississauga Panthers may be new to GT20 Canada but they surely know how to make a competitive squad
How excited are you to see them on the field
Surrey Jaguars: Alex Hales, Iftikhar Ahmed, Ben Cutting, Litton Kumar Das, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Mohammad Haris, Sheel Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Jatinder Singh, Ayaan Khan, Bernard Scholtz, Pargat Singh, Dilon Heyliger, Ammar Khalid, Sunny Matharu, Kairav Sharma
The Surrey Jaguars are here, and We're hungry for GT20 Canada glory
Toronto Nationals: Colin Munro, Shahid Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Zaman Khan, Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Hamza Tariq, Gerhard Erasmus, JJ Smit, Saad Bin Zafar, Farhan Malik, Nicholas Kirton, Armaan Kapoor, Sarmad Anwar, Rommel Shahzad, Udhaya Bhagwan
Here's how the Montreal Tigers and the Toronto Nationals squads are geared up for the GT20 Canada Season 3
Vancouver Knights: Mohammad Rizwan, Rassie van der Dussen, Naveen-ul-Haq, Reeza Hendricks, Corbin Bosch, Najibullah Zadran, Junaid Siddiqui, Vriitya Aravind, Karthik Meiyappan, Ruben Trumpelmann, Ravinderpal Singh, Harsh Thaker, Rayyan Pathan, Muhammad Kamal, Nawab Singh, Kanwar Tathgur
The Brampton Wolves and the Vancouver Knights squads are stacked with incredible talents after the GT20 Canada Season 3 Draft
GT20 Canada 2023 Marquee Players
Brampton Wolves
Harbhajan Singh
Tim Southee
Montreal Tigers
Shakib Al Hasan
Andre Russell
Chris Lynn
Carlos Brathwaite
Mississauga Panthers
Chris Gayle
James Neesham
Shoaib Malik
Surrey Jaguars
Alex Hales
Ben Cutting
Vancouver Knights
Mohammad Rizwan
Van Der Dussen
Toronto Nationals
Colin Munro
Shahid Afridi
Where to Watch GT20 Canada 2023 Live On TV?
The tournament will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports network in India.
Here are the global broadcast details:
In Australia, you can watch the tournament on Fox Sports, with live streaming available on foxsports.com.au and cricket.com.au.
In Canada, on CBC TV
In United Kingdon, on Free Sports
In Middle East, on Bein Sports
In South Africa, on SuperSport
Where to Watch GT20 Canada 2023 Live Online?
Live streaming of the GT20 Canada tournament will be available on the Fancode app and Website.