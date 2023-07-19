GT20 Canada 2023: Date, Schedule, Teams, Squads, How To Watch Global T20 Canada Online

GT20 Canada 2023: The Global T20 Canada is a T20 cricket league played in Canada. The league is operated by Bombay Sports Limited and is also sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC). This will be the third edition of this 20-over tournament, the inagural edition took place on June 2018 followed by the 2nd edition in 2019.

The inagural edition which started on June 28 got over on July 15, 2018. The first edition of the GT20 Canada tournament was won by Vancouver Knights who ended up beating Cricket West Indies B Team by seven wickets in the finals.

In 2019, the second edition which began on July 25 and ended on August 11 saw Winnipeg Hawks overcome the defedning champions Vancouver Knights in a super-over thriller. The third season was supposed to happen in 2020 but was later postponed to 2021 due to covid-19 pandemic. The 2021 season was moved to Malaysia but was latter shelved due to eminent covid-19 restrictions.

The tournament will cover a total of 25 matches which will also include - two qualifiers, one eliminator and a final (in a similar format as IPL).