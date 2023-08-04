GT20 Canada 2023: Qualifiers, Eliminator And Finals - Date, Time & Where To Watch
The Global T20 Canada 2023 tournament is down to its final stages, with four teams left competing for the title.
The Global T20 Canada tournament operated by Bombay Sports Limited and sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC) has now entered its final stages with just four teams left.
Surrey Jaguars, Vancouver Knights, Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves are the four teams that have qualified for the Qualifiers and Eliminator of the GT20 Canada tournament.
So let's take a look at the details of these remaining key fixtures.
GT20 Canada 2023: Qualifier 1 And Eliminator
Qualifier 1: Surrey Jaguars who finished top of the group table with 10 points in 7 matches after the round-robin stage will take on Vancouver Knights who finished second with 9 points in the same number of matches. The Knights secured second place thanks to a better run rate after finishing level on points with Montreal Tigers.
Eliminator: The GT20 Canada 2023 eliminator match will see Montreal Tigers take on Brampton Wolves after both these teams finished 3rd and 4th respectively.
The remaining two teams which were knocked out of the tournament are Toronto Nationals and Mississauga Panthers. The Toronto Nationals team ended up by winning 2 out of their 7 matches whereas Mississauga Panthers failed to register a win in the same number of matches played.
GT20 Canada 2023: Qualifier 1 - Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights
Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights: H2H Record
Matches Played: 1
Surrey Jaguars won: 0
Vancouver Knights won: 0
Game fifteen of this tournament, which was supposed to take place on Saturday, July 29 was completely washed out without a ball being bowled.
Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights: Date & Time
The Qualifier 1 of the GT20 Canada 2023 tournament between Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights will take place on Friday, August 4 at 8:30 PM IST at the CAA Centre, Brampton in Ontario.
How to watch Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights On TV?
Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 tournament between Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India.
How to watch Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights Online?
Qualifier 1 of the Global T20 Canada 2023 between Surrey Jaguars and Vancouver Knights will be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app and website.
GT20 Canada 2023: Eliminator - Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves
Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves: H2H Record
Matches Played: 2
Montreal Tigers won: 0
Brampton Wolves won: 2
In game eleven of this tournament, which took place on July 26 saw Brampton Wolves get the better of the Montreal side as they won the match by 15 runs. After being put into bat by Montreal Tigers the Brampton team piled on a score of 143 runs in 19.5 overs thanks to New Zealand all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme who scored 56 runs off just 40 balls.
In response, the Montreal side captained by Australia's Chris Lynn were bundled out for 128 runs in 19.1 overs. All Brampton bowlers chipped in with crucial wickets to ensure Brampton run out winners by 15 runs.
Both these sides had also met in the previous edition of the Global T20 Canada tournament which took place in 2019. And once again it was the Brampton Wolves team who won the match comfortably by 10 wickets. The Montreal Tigers side was bundled out for a meagre 101 runs, thanks to a fifer by New Zealand bowler Ish Sodhi. In response, the opening pair of Brampton side made a mockery of the target and chased down the score in just 6.4 overs.
Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves: Date & Time
The Eliminator of the GT20 Canada 2023 tournament between Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves will take place on Saturday, August 5 at 1:00 AM IST at the CAA Centre, Brampton in Ontario.
How to watch Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves On TV?
Eliminator of the Global T20 Canada 2023 tournament between Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves will be broadcasted live on the Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels in India.
How to watch Montreal Tigers vs Brampton Wolves Online?
Eliminator of the Global T20 Canada 2023 between Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves will be streamed LIVE in India on the FanCode app and website.
GT20 Canada 2023: Qualifier 2
The winners of Qualifier 1 between Surrey Jaguars vs Vancouver Knights will directly move on to the finals of the tournament whereas the losing team will get another shot to reach the finals by playing Qualifier 2.
Qualifier 2 will see the winner of the Eliminator match between Montreal Tigers and Brampton Wolves play the losing team of Qualifier 1.
Qualifier 2: Date & Time
The Qualifier 2 of the GT20 Canada 2023 tournament will take place on Saturday, August 5 at 9:30 PM IST at the CAA Centre, Brampton in Ontario.
GT20 Canada 2023 Final: Date and Time
The final of the GT20 Canada 2023 tournament will be played on Sunday, August 6 at 9:30 PM IST at the CAA Centre, Brampton in Ontario.