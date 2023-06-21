Global Chess League: Dates, Fixtures, Teams, Format, How To Watch

BQPrimeSportsGlobal Chess League: Dates, Fixtures, Teams, Format, How To Watch
Source: Global Chess League

The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GLC) got underway on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony in Dubai. The tournament is a joint venture by Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Global Chess League describes itself as the "world's first and largest official franchise chess league bringing fans together to witness the game in a never-seen-before avatar."

GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men and women players in the same team, competing for the ultimate prize, according to the information available on its website.

The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing in a new perspective to the game of chess.

Here is all you need to know about the Global Chess League: 

Global Chess League (GLC): Format

There will be six teams competing in the tournament with six players, including two women players in each team. The franchises will play 10 matches each in a round-robin format. Each match will feature six boards and the top two teams will qualify for the final. 

Global Chess League: Dates

The tournament will begin on Thursday, June 22 and the final will be held on July 2.

Global Chess League: Teams

The league features six participating teams, each representing different regions and boasting a roster of talented players:

  • Triveni Continental Kings

  • UpGrad Mumba Masters

  • Chingari Gulf Titans

  • Ganges Grandmasters

  • SG Alpine Warriors

  • Balan Alaskan Knights

The players have been divided into 'icons', 'superstars' and 'prodigies'. Each team will have one 'icon' and one 'progidy'. The rest are 'superstars' who have been divided among the six teams.

The Icons are:

  • Balan Alaskan Knights: Ian Nepomniachtchi

  • Mumbai Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave

  • Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand

  • Triveni Continental Kings: Levon Aronian

  • Chingari Gulf Titans: Jan-Krzysztof Duda

  • Alpine Warriors: Magnus Carlsen

The Prodigies are:

  • Balan Alaskan Knights: Raunak Sadhwani

  • Mumba Masters: Javokhir Sindarov

  • Ganges Grandmasters: Andrey Esipenko

  • Triveni Continental Kings: Jonas Buhl Bjerre

  • Chingari Gulf Titans: Nihal Sarin

  • Alpine Warriors: Praggnanandhaa R

The Superstars are:

  • Balan Alaskan Knights: Teimour Radjabov, Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili, Nodirbek Abdusattorov

  • Mumbai Masters: Alexander Grischuk, Konery Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vidit Gujrathi

  • Ganges Grandmasters: Hou Yifan, Richard Rapport, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Bella Khotenashvili

  • Triveni Continental Kings: Kateryna Lagno, Yu Yangyi, Nana Dzagnidze, Wei Yi

  • Chingari Gulf Titans: Alexander Kosteniuk, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Polina Shuvalova, Danil Dubov

  • Alpine Warriors: Elisabeth Paehtz, Irina Krush, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaise

Global Chess League: Live Streaming

The Global Chess League 2023 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.

Global Chess League: Schedule

The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League schedule promises ten days of intense competition, featuring a mix of two-match and four-match days. The schedule is as follows:

