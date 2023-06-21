Global Chess League: Dates, Fixtures, Teams, Format, How To Watch

The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GLC) got underway on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony in Dubai. The tournament is a joint venture by Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE).

Global Chess League describes itself as the "world's first and largest official franchise chess league bringing fans together to witness the game in a never-seen-before avatar."

GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men and women players in the same team, competing for the ultimate prize, according to the information available on its website.

The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing in a new perspective to the game of chess.

Here is all you need to know about the Global Chess League: