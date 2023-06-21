Global Chess League: Dates, Fixtures, Teams, Format, How To Watch
The inaugural edition of the Global Chess League (GLC) got underway on Wednesday with a grand opening ceremony in Dubai. The tournament is a joint venture by Tech Mahindra and International Chess Federation (FIDE).
Global Chess League describes itself as the "world's first and largest official franchise chess league bringing fans together to witness the game in a never-seen-before avatar."
GCL is the only league in pro sports with a joint team format, featuring both men and women players in the same team, competing for the ultimate prize, according to the information available on its website.
The league aims to take the game to millions of fans with new and innovative formats, bringing in a new perspective to the game of chess.
Here is all you need to know about the Global Chess League:
Global Chess League (GLC): Format
There will be six teams competing in the tournament with six players, including two women players in each team. The franchises will play 10 matches each in a round-robin format. Each match will feature six boards and the top two teams will qualify for the final.
Global Chess League: Dates
The tournament will begin on Thursday, June 22 and the final will be held on July 2.
Global Chess League: Teams
The league features six participating teams, each representing different regions and boasting a roster of talented players:
Triveni Continental Kings
UpGrad Mumba Masters
Chingari Gulf Titans
Ganges Grandmasters
SG Alpine Warriors
Balan Alaskan Knights
The players have been divided into 'icons', 'superstars' and 'prodigies'. Each team will have one 'icon' and one 'progidy'. The rest are 'superstars' who have been divided among the six teams.
The Icons are:
Balan Alaskan Knights: Ian Nepomniachtchi
Mumbai Masters: Maxime Vachier-Lagrave
Ganges Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand
Triveni Continental Kings: Levon Aronian
Chingari Gulf Titans: Jan-Krzysztof Duda
Alpine Warriors: Magnus Carlsen
The Prodigies are:
Balan Alaskan Knights: Raunak Sadhwani
Mumba Masters: Javokhir Sindarov
Ganges Grandmasters: Andrey Esipenko
Triveni Continental Kings: Jonas Buhl Bjerre
Chingari Gulf Titans: Nihal Sarin
Alpine Warriors: Praggnanandhaa R
The Superstars are:
Balan Alaskan Knights: Teimour Radjabov, Tan Zhongyi, Nino Batsiashvili, Nodirbek Abdusattorov
Mumbai Masters: Alexander Grischuk, Konery Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, Vidit Gujrathi
Ganges Grandmasters: Hou Yifan, Richard Rapport, Leinier Dominguez Perez, Bella Khotenashvili
Triveni Continental Kings: Kateryna Lagno, Yu Yangyi, Nana Dzagnidze, Wei Yi
Chingari Gulf Titans: Alexander Kosteniuk, Shakhriyar Mamedyarov, Polina Shuvalova, Danil Dubov
Alpine Warriors: Elisabeth Paehtz, Irina Krush, Gukesh D, Arjun Erigaise
Global Chess League: Live Streaming
The Global Chess League 2023 will be live streamed on the JioCinema app and website.
Global Chess League: Schedule
The Tech Mahindra Global Chess League schedule promises ten days of intense competition, featuring a mix of two-match and four-match days. The schedule is as follows: