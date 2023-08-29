German League Bundesliga To Promote Development Of Football In Maharashtra
The Maharashtra government has signed an MoU with the Bundesliga to promote the development of football in the state.
The Maharashtra government on Tuesday entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the popular German professional football league - Bundesliga. The MoU has been signed to build a football team for players under the age of 14.
The memorandum of understanding was signed between the Maharashtra government and Germany's biggest professional football league 'Bundesliga' to promote the development of football in the state. The agreement was signed in the presence of Governor Ramesh Bais, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Principal Secretary of Education and Sports Department Ranjitsinh Deol, Sports and Youth Services Commissioner Suhas Diwas, and 'Bundesliga' representatives Julia Farr, Peter Leible, and Kaushik Maulik exchanged contracts.
What is The MoU About?
The MoU outlines three fundamental pillars to further football development in Maharashtra. These pillars are: enhancing technical and athletic proficiency across clubs, associations, colleges, and schools; strengthening football infrastructures throughout the Indian subcontinent; and specifically progression of the growth of football in the Maharashtra district.
The Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, while a part of the Maharashtra State Government, operates autonomously. Founded in 1970, its mission is to embed and promote sports, youth well-being, and physical education within the conventional education framework. The organisation's aspiration is to amplify the significance of sports across the state and cultivate emerging talent, enabling young individuals to realise their potential on both national and global stages.