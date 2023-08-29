German League Bundesliga To Promote Development Of Football In Maharashtra

The MoU outlines three fundamental pillars to further football development in Maharashtra. These pillars are: enhancing technical and athletic proficiency across clubs, associations, colleges, and schools; strengthening football infrastructures throughout the Indian subcontinent; and specifically progression of the growth of football in the Maharashtra district.

The Directorate of Sports and Youth Services, while a part of the Maharashtra State Government, operates autonomously. Founded in 1970, its mission is to embed and promote sports, youth well-being, and physical education within the conventional education framework. The organisation's aspiration is to amplify the significance of sports across the state and cultivate emerging talent, enabling young individuals to realise their potential on both national and global stages.