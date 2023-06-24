Gautam Adani Launches ‘Jeetenge Hum’ With 1983 Heroes Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023
Adani Group collaborates with members of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team to rally support for Team India.
On his 61st birthday, Gautam Adani launched the ‘Jeetenge Hum’ campaign along with heroes of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team to support Team India ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.
The campaign, unveiled on Adani Day, "encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale", according to a statement by Adani Group.
"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance," Chairman Gautam Adani said on the occasion. "Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”
“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," he said.
Honoured by the presence of the Heroes of India's 1983 World Cup triumph on Adani Day. Their grit and resilience inspired an entire generation of Indians to think big. Privileged to join them in wishing our team victory at the 2023 Cricket World Cup. #JeetengeHum pic.twitter.com/bUTEQJCNOD— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 24, 2023
The 1983 World Cup-winning team received a reception at the gathering in Ahmedabad. Kapil Dev, the captain of the winning squad four decades ago, presented Adani with a special bat signed by the 1983 team.
“We are honoured to unite with the Adani Group in rallying Team India for the ODI World Cup 2023," Kapil Dev said. "This campaign symbolizes the excitement and the indomitable spirit that propelled us to victory in 1983."
The campaign will soon introduce a digital wishing wall where cricket enthusiasts from around the world will be invited to contribute their wishes, messages and support for the team.
Disclaimer: AMG Media Networks Ltd., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., holds a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.