Gautam Adani Launches ‘Jeetenge Hum’ With 1983 Heroes Ahead Of Cricket World Cup 2023

On his 61st birthday, Gautam Adani launched the ‘Jeetenge Hum’ campaign along with heroes of the 1983 Cricket World Cup-winning team to support Team India ahead of the upcoming ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023.

The campaign, unveiled on Adani Day, "encourages Indian cricket fans to unite as one, and rally behind Team India with #JeetengeHum on Twitter and Instagram, backing the team's quest for victory and boosting their morale", according to a statement by Adani Group.

"Cricket is a binding force in our country invoking a wide spectrum of emotions. Legends are not born, they are made through resilience and perseverance," Chairman Gautam Adani said on the occasion. "Team India must have had both these attributes that led us to win the World Cup in 1983.”

“With the hope of seeing history repeat itself, join us and the legends in wishing the Indian Cricket Team for the upcoming World Cup through #JeetengeHum," he said.