F1 Schedule 2023: 3 Upcoming Formula One Races In June 2023

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix will be the ninth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. It will be held on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Canadian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

June 16, Friday

Practice 1: 11 pm to 2 am

June 17, Saturday

Practice 2: 2:30 am to 3:30 am

Practice 3: 10 pm to 11 pm

June 18, Sunday

Qualifying: 1:30 am to 2:30 am

Race: 11:30 pm