F1 Schedule 2023: 3 Upcoming Formula One Races In June 2023

BQPrimeSportsF1 Schedule 2023: 3 Upcoming Formula One Races In June 2023
F1 heads to Barcelona for the 1st Grand Prix in the month of June

01 Jun 2023, 5:00 PM IST
After the thrilling end to the rain-laced Monaco Grand Prix 2023 at the end of May, Formula1 fans are gearing up for yet another interesting race in just a week - The Spanish Grand Prix. Here's a list of exciting races that are scheduled in the month of June.

Spanish Grand Prix: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

The Spanish Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that has been held annually since 1951. It takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain. Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

June 2, Friday

Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm

Practice 2: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

June 3, Saturday

Practice 3: 4 pm to 5 pm

Qualifying: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

June 4, Sunday

Race: 6.30 am

Canadian Grand Prix: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

The 2023 Canadian Grand Prix will be the ninth round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship. It will be held on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Canadian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

June 16, Friday

Practice 1: 11 pm to 2 am

June 17, Saturday

Practice 2: 2:30 am to 3:30 am

Practice 3: 10 pm to 11 pm

June 18, Sunday

Qualifying: 1:30 am to 2:30 am

Race: 11:30 pm

Austrian Grand Prix: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

The Austrian Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that takes place at the Red Bull Ring, located in Spielberg, Styria, Austria. It has been a part of the Formula One World Championship since its inception in 1950. Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Austrian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

June 30, Friday

Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm

Qualifying: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

July 1, Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 4 pm to 5 pm

Sprint: 8 pm

July 2, Sunday

Race: 6.30 pm

