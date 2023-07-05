5 Times Indian Football Team Shone On The World Stage

BQPrimeSports5 Times Indian Football Team Shone On The World Stage
Here are 5 landmark achievements of the Indian Football Team that have put them on the world stage

05 Jul 2023, 6:48 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Indian Football Team bask in SAFF Championship glory. Pic/Indian Football Team</p></div>
The Indian football team has witnessed several landmark achievements throughout its history, leaving an indelible mark on the nation's sporting landscape. Here are 5 landmark achievements in recent history of the Indian Football Team that have put them on the world stage

Indian Football Team: 5 landmark achievements

2007 Nehru Cup

In 2007, New Delhi's legendary Ambedkar Stadium basked in full glory following India's Nehru Cup win against Syria. A solitary goal by NP Pradeep crowned India with its first Nehru Cup victory.

2016-2017: Unbeaten in 12 matches

Head Coach Stephen Constantine's guidance catapulted the Blue Tigers from 173rd (March 2015) to 96th place (July 2017) in the FIFA Rankings. The Blue Tigers sustained an impressive unbeaten 12-match run from June 2016 to November 2017, a record that remains untouched to date.

2018 Intercontinental Cup: Milestones and Targets

In the group stage, the Blue Tigers emerged victorious against Kenya and Chinese Taipei. A setback against New Zealand didn't deter their route to the finale, where they encountered Kenya once more. This match was a cherry on the cake of the illustrious career of captain Sunil Chhetri who marked his 100th international appearance.

India comes at 100th spot at FIFA Ranking

In the month of June 2023, the Indian senior men's football team rose to the 100th position in the recent FIFA Men's Football Rankings. As per the ranking released on June 29, India claimed the 100th spot, gathering 1204.90 points.

Crowning the Ninth SAFF Championship Victory

India lifted their ninth SAFF Championship trophy, triumphing over Kuwait in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout on Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at the Sri Kanteerava Outdoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

These are just five of the many landmark achievements of the Indian football team. The team has a rich history, and they have produced some of the greatest footballers in Asia. With continued investment and development, the Indian football team could soon be challenging for major trophies again.

