FIFA World Cup 2022: Politics Aside, It's About Substance Over Style

In football-soaked Kerala, there was a premonitory video clip that was shared on social media days prior to the Qatar 2022 World Cup kickoff. In it, a giant 65-metre cutout of Lionel Messi was being hauled up by a dribble of fans, a trickle of Lilliputians hauling up their humongous god in anticipation of glorious victories contrived by their genius. Fate, however, had different plans both for the cutout and the real Messi in their opener against the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The flimsy cutout defied the laws of gravity and principles of physics for a few seconds before twisting in half, undercut halfway, a spine bender of epic proportions as the trailing rope fasteners, overwrought by the legend’s weight, came crashing down. Eerily similar to the manner in which Argentina tottered and collapsed against the less fancied Saudis, puncturing the hopes of millions of a diaspora beholden to the Albiceleste spread across the length and breadth of God’s own country.

It has been a whirlwind week so far as the 32 top nations in football descended on the water-guzzling green top-beds strewn across the desert country of Qatar this past week. The kickoff generated immense interest, with eyeballs glued with intent to watch which one of the G.O.A.T. would be able to successfully lead their country to the prized podium final on Dec. 18 at the Lusail stadium in Al Daayen, a municipality north of Doha. Would it be Argentina’s Lionel Messi or Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo, or would it be a France redux with Kylian Mbappé, or will some other nation ride on a surge and surprise the world?

It was clear from the matches in the first few days that the fragile form pages and world rankings would have to be rewritten with unheralded nations trumping much-fancied ones and displaying amazing skill and cunning to stretch games to respectable draws with sides much ahead in the FIFA team ratings.