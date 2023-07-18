FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Where To Watch In India
With 32 teams competing, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is sure to be an event to remember.
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. The tournament will be the first to feature an expanded format of 32 teams, up from the previous 24. Here's all you need to know about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Groups
FIFA Women’s World Cup Groups are divided as:
Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland
Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada
Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan
Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China
Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam
Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama
Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden
Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco
FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule
Here's the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule
Thursday, July 20
Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway
Group B: Australia vs. Ireland
Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada
Friday, July 21
Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland
Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica
Group E: United States vs. Vietnam
Saturday, July 22
Group C: Zambia vs. Japan
Group D: England vs. Haiti
Group D: Denmark vs. China
Sunday, July 23
Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa
Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal
Group F: France vs. Jamaica
Monday, July 24
Group G: Italy vs. Argentina
Group H: Germany vs. Morocco
Group F: Brazil vs. Panama
Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea
Tuesday, July 25
Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines
Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway
Wednesday, July 26
Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica
Group C: Spain vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Ireland
Group E: United States vs. Netherlands
Thursday, July 27
Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria
Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam
Friday, July 28
Group D: England vs. Denmark
Group D: China vs. Haiti
Saturday, July 29
Group G: Sweden vs. Italy
Group F: France vs. Brazil
Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica
Sunday, July 30
Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco
Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand
Group A: Norway vs. Philippines
Group H: Germany vs. Colombia
Monday, July 31
Group C: Japan vs. Spain
Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia
Group B: Canada vs. Australia
Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria
Tuesday, August 1
Group E: Portugal vs. United States
Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands
Group D: China vs. England
Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark
Wednesday, August 2
Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden
Group G: South Africa vs. Italy
Group F: Panama vs. France
Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil
Thursday, August 3
Group H: South Korea vs. Germany
Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia
Round of 16: August 5-8
Top 2 teams from each group advance
Single-elimination matches
Quarterfinals: August 11-12
Top 8 teams from the Round of 16 advance
Single-elimination matches
Semifinals: August 15-16
Top 4 teams from the quarterfinals advance
Single-elimination matches
Third-Place Match: August 19
Losers of the semifinals
Final: August 20
Winners of the semifinals
Where to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India
The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed in India on FanCode.
Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV and Airtel XStream.
The tournament will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and the matches will be played in 10 different stadiums. The opening match will be played on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and the final will be played on August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.