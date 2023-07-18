FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Where To Watch In India

BQPrimeSportsFIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule, Where To Watch In India
With 32 teams competing, the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 is sure to be an event to remember.

18 Jul 2023, 1:58 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Opening game at FIFAWWC. Pic/New Zealand Football</p></div>
Opening game at FIFAWWC. Pic/New Zealand Football

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be held in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20. The tournament will be the first to feature an expanded format of 32 teams, up from the previous 24. Here's all you need to know about FIFA Women's World Cup 2023.

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Groups

FIFA Women’s World Cup Groups are divided as:

  • Group A: New Zealand, Norway, Philippines, Switzerland

  • Group B: Australia, Ireland, Nigeria, Canada

  • Group C: Spain, Costa Rica, Zambia, Japan

  • Group D: England, Haiti, Denmark, China

  • Group E: Netherlands, Portugal, United States, Vietnam

  • Group F: Brazil, France, Jamaica, Panama

  • Group G: Argentina, Italy, South Africa, Sweden

  • Group H: Colombia, Germany, South Korea, Morocco

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule

Here's the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Schedule

Thursday, July 20

  • Group A: New Zealand vs. Norway

  • Group B: Australia vs. Ireland

  • Group B: Nigeria vs. Canada

Friday, July 21

  • Group A: Philippines vs. Switzerland

  • Group C: Spain vs. Costa Rica

  • Group E: United States vs. Vietnam

Saturday, July 22

  • Group C: Zambia vs. Japan

  • Group D: England vs. Haiti

  • Group D: Denmark vs. China

Sunday, July 23

  • Group G: Sweden vs. South Africa

  • Group E: Netherlands vs. Portugal

  • Group F: France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24

  • Group G: Italy vs. Argentina

  • Group H: Germany vs. Morocco

  • Group F: Brazil vs. Panama

  • Group H: Colombia vs. South Korea

Tuesday, July 25

  • Group A: New Zealand vs. Philippines

  • Group A: Switzerland vs. Norway

Wednesday, July 26

  • Group C: Japan vs. Costa Rica

  • Group C: Spain vs. Zambia

  • Group B: Canada vs. Ireland

  • Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

Thursday, July 27

  • Group B: Australia vs. Nigeria

  • Group E: United States vs. Netherlands

  • Group E: Portugal vs. Vietnam

Friday, July 28

  • Group D: England vs. Denmark

  • Group D: China vs. Haiti

Saturday, July 29

  • Group G: Sweden vs. Italy

  • Group F: France vs. Brazil

  • Group F: Panama vs. Jamaica

Sunday, July 30

  • Group H: South Korea vs. Morocco

  • Group A: Switzerland vs. New Zealand

  • Group A: Norway vs. Philippines

  • Group H: Germany vs. Colombia

Monday, July 31

  • Group C: Japan vs. Spain

  • Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia

  • Group B: Canada vs. Australia

  • Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria

Tuesday, August 1

  • Group E: Portugal vs. United States

  • Group E: Vietnam vs. Netherlands

  • Group D: China vs. England

  • Group D: Haiti vs. Denmark

Wednesday, August 2

  • Group G: Argentina vs. Sweden

  • Group G: South Africa vs. Italy

  • Group F: Panama vs. France

  • Group F: Jamaica vs. Brazil

Thursday, August 3

  • Group H: South Korea vs. Germany

  • Group H: Morocco vs. Colombia

Round of 16: August 5-8

  • Top 2 teams from each group advance

  • Single-elimination matches

Quarterfinals: August 11-12

  • Top 8 teams from the Round of 16 advance

  • Single-elimination matches

Semifinals: August 15-16

  • Top 4 teams from the quarterfinals advance

  • Single-elimination matches

Third-Place Match: August 19

  • Losers of the semifinals

Final: August 20

  • Winners of the semifinals

Where to watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 in India

The FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 will be live-streamed in India on FanCode.

Football fans can watch all the action on FanCode’s mobile app (Android, iOS, TV), TV app available on Android TV, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Jio STB, Samsung TV and Airtel XStream.

The tournament will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, and the matches will be played in 10 different stadiums. The opening match will be played on July 20 at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, and the final will be played on August 20 at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.

