Farooqi Grabs Four Wickets As Sri Lanka Bundled Out For 241 Against Afghanistan

While opener Nissanka batted with confidence and kept the scoreboard ticking, wasting no opportunity to take singles and twos while scoring an occasional boundary, his partner Dimuth Karunaratne, who replaced Kusal Perera in the playing XI, looked tentative and missed the line on a few occasions.

Karunaratne was finally done in by a Farooqi delivery that darted in and led to a vociferous lbw appeal.