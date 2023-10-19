US Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
The 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 22 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.
The 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 22, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. It will be the 18th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.
There will also be a variety of off-track activities, such as live music, food trucks, and a fan zone.
Howdy y'all ð¤— Formula 1 (@F1) October 17, 2023
It's always a special vibe at @COTA ðºð¸#F1 #USGP pic.twitter.com/LhUiJUIb99
F1 US Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the US Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
October 20 , Friday
Practice 1: 11.00 pm to 12:00 am midnight
October 21, Saturday
Qualifying: 2.30 am to 3.30 am
Sprint Shootout: 11.00 to 11.45 pm
October 22 , Sunday
Sprint: 3.30 am to 4.30 am
October 23, Monday
Race: 12.30 am
Who's excited for our Americas triple header?! ð¤©— Formula 1 (@F1) October 16, 2023
First up, we have Austin! ðºð¸
Here's what we're most excited for ð#USGP #F1 https://t.co/4ds15Tylwo
Where to watch US Grand Prix 2023 in India?
The United States Grand Prix will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
US Grand Prix Previous Winners
The US Grand Prix attracts attracting a large and enthusiastic crowd each year. The Circuit of the Americas is a challenging and exciting track, with a variety of corners and elevation changes.
Last US GP winner
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
US Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 2022
Track Length – 5.412 km
Most pole positions: Charles Leclerc (1)
Most wins: Max Verstappen (1)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point: 170 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022: 110
Pit stop time loss: 20.18 seconds