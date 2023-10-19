US Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

BQPrimeSportsUS Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
The 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 22 at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas.

19 Oct 2023, 10:41 AM IST
BQPrime
The 2023 United States Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, October 22, at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas. It will be the 18th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

There will also be a variety of off-track activities, such as live music, food trucks, and a fan zone.

F1 US Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the US Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

October 20 , Friday

Practice 1: 11.00 pm to 12:00 am midnight

October 21, Saturday

Qualifying: 2.30 am to 3.30 am

Sprint Shootout: 11.00 to 11.45 pm

October 22 , Sunday

Sprint: 3.30 am to 4.30 am

October 23, Monday

Race: 12.30 am

Where to watch US Grand Prix 2023 in India?

The United States Grand Prix will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

US Grand Prix Previous Winners

The US Grand Prix attracts attracting a large and enthusiastic crowd each year. The Circuit of the Americas is a challenging and exciting track, with a variety of corners and elevation changes.

Last US GP winner

2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

US Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 2022

  • Track Length – 5.412 km

  • Most pole positions: Charles Leclerc (1)

  • Most wins: Max Verstappen (1)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point: 170 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022: 110

  • Pit stop time loss: 20.18 seconds

