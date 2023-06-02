F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics
Check out the Spanish Grand Prix race time in India, where to watch, weather conditions and some statistics related to the race
This weekend, Formula 1 returns for the Spanish Grand Prix which is the seventh round of the 2023 F1 Championship. Barcelona will host the Spanish Grand Prix with Max Verstappen and Red Bull looking to continue their winning run.
What a crowd!!! Thank you fans! ðð#F1 #SpanishGP #F1Barcelona @f1 pic.twitter.com/3LX2mlpz9w— Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) June 1, 2023
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Race Time In India
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
June 2, Friday
Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm
Practice 2: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm
June 3, Saturday
Practice 3: 4 pm to 5 pm
Qualifying: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm
June 4, Sunday
Race: 6.30 am
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 Practice 1 Results
ð FP1 CLASSIFICATION ð— Formula 1 (@F1) June 2, 2023
Red Bull tops the opening session of the weekend, with Esteban Ocon just behind #SpanishGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/grnxabHZKT
The #F1 #SpanishGP activities!!! ð #F1Barcelona— Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (@Circuitcat_eng) June 1, 2023
Check all the details and FanForum timetable ððhttps://t.co/K5zZnnw7cT pic.twitter.com/NSILOE4pq7
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch
The Spanish GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. The Formula 1 launched its premium streaming service in India with the monthly subscription is said to be Rs 399. The annual subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be Rs 2,499. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Weather News
The weather forecast for the weekend predicts that there is a chance of rain on all three days of racing. This means that the teams and drivers will need to be prepared for wet conditions. According to F1, the weather on the main event on June 4 will be sunny with a slight chance of shower during the race. The chances of rain is predicted to be 40%
F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Statistics
The Spanish Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that has been held annually since 1951. It takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain.
Last five Spanish GP winners
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)
2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Spanish Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1951 (Pedralbes)
Track Length – 4.657km
Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton with 6 wins each
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 595 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 75
Pit stop time loss – 22.88 seconds