F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics

Check out the Spanish Grand Prix race time in India, where to watch, weather conditions and some statistics related to the race

02 Jun 2023, 8:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Pic/Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya</p></div>
Pic/Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

This weekend, Formula 1 returns for the Spanish Grand Prix which is the seventh round of the 2023 F1 Championship. Barcelona will host the Spanish Grand Prix with Max Verstappen and Red Bull looking to continue their winning run.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Race Time In India

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Spanish Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

June 2, Friday

Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm

Practice 2: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

June 3, Saturday

Practice 3: 4 pm to 5 pm

Qualifying: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

June 4, Sunday

Race: 6.30 am

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023 Practice 1 Results

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch

The Spanish GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. The Formula 1 launched its premium streaming service in India with the monthly subscription is said to be Rs 399. The annual subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be Rs 2,499. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Weather News

The weather forecast for the weekend predicts that there is a chance of rain on all three days of racing. This means that the teams and drivers will need to be prepared for wet conditions. According to F1, the weather on the main event on June 4 will be sunny with a slight chance of shower during the race. The chances of rain is predicted to be 40%

F1 Spanish Grand Prix 2023: Statistics

The Spanish Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race that has been held annually since 1951. It takes place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, located in Montmelo, Catalonia, Spain.

Last five Spanish GP winners

  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

  • 2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Spanish Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 1951 (Pedralbes)

  • Track Length – 4.657km

  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton with 6 wins each

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 595 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 75

  • Pit stop time loss – 22.88 seconds

