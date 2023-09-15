F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
The race is held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and is the only night race in Formula One.
The Singapore Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race which is held annually in Singapore. The race is held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The race is the only night race in Formula One, and it is one of the most popular races on the calendar.
The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix was interrupted three times by lizards traversing the Marina Bay track.
F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Singapore Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
September 15, Friday
Practice 1: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Practice 2: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
September 16, Saturday
Practice 3: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Qualifying: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
September 17, Sunday
Race: 5:30 pm
Where To Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2023 in India
The Singapore GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
Singapore Grand Prix History
The Singapore Grand Prix is a challenging race for drivers. The heat and humidity are high, and the circuit is narrow and twisty. The race is also known for its safety car interventions, with an average of 2.2 safety car deployments per race.
Last five Singapore GP winners
2022 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)
2019 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)
Singapore Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 2008
Track Length – 4.940km
Most pole positions - Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton (4)
Most wins – Sebastian Vettel (5)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 178 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 71
Pit stop time loss – 29.83 seconds