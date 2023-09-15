BQPrimeSportsF1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
ADVERTISEMENT

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

The race is held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit and is the only night race in Formula One.

15 Sep 2023, 8:38 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lizard on the track. Pic/F1</p></div>
Lizard on the track. Pic/F1

The Singapore Grand Prix is a Formula One motor race which is held annually in Singapore. The race is held at the Marina Bay Street Circuit. The race is the only night race in Formula One, and it is one of the most popular races on the calendar.

The 2023 Singapore Grand Prix was interrupted three times by lizards traversing the Marina Bay track.

F1 Singapore Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Singapore Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

September 15, Friday

Practice 1: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Practice 2: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

September 16, Saturday

Practice 3: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm

Qualifying: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm

September 17, Sunday

Race: 5:30 pm

Where To Watch Singapore Grand Prix 2023 in India

The Singapore GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Singapore Grand Prix History

The Singapore Grand Prix is a challenging race for drivers. The heat and humidity are high, and the circuit is narrow and twisty. The race is also known for its safety car interventions, with an average of 2.2 safety car deployments per race.

Last five Singapore GP winners

  • 2022 – Sergio Perez (Red Bull)

  • 2019 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

  • 2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2017 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Singapore Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 2008

  • Track Length – 4.940km

  • Most pole positions - Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton (4)

  • Most wins – Sebastian Vettel (5)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 178 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 71

  • Pit stop time loss – 29.83 seconds

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
Get Your Daily Newsletter
Get market moving news, top news & compelling perspectives
No Spam. Just great journalism in your inbox
View All Newsletters
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT