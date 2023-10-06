F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will take place on October 8 at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar.
The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will be held on October 8, 2023. It is held at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar. It was first held in 2021 as part of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship and will rejoin the calendar in 2023 under a 10-year contract.
BREAKING: F1 will race in Qatar for the first time on 19-21 November— Formula 1 (@F1) September 30, 2021
Qatar will also join the F1 calendar in a 10-year deal from 2023
ÙÙØ§ Ø¨ÙÙ ÙÙ Ø§ÙØ¯ÙØØ©#F1 #QatarGP pic.twitter.com/I2EhTIw7KW
F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Qatar Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
October 6, Friday
Practice 1: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm
Qualifying: 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm
October 7, Saturday
Sprint shootout: 6:30 pm to 7:14 pm
Sprint: 11:00 pm to 12:30 am (October 8)
October 8, Sunday
Race: 11:30 pm
Remember: qualifying for Sunday's race is on FRIDAY! â°ð— Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2023
Don't miss any of the action, wherever you are! ð#QatarGP @ROLEX pic.twitter.com/DBAOjiAuRc
Where To Watch Qatar Grand Prix 2023 in India
The Qatar GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
From track trivia and team strategies to form guides and 2021 race highlights ð— Formula 1 (@F1) October 5, 2023
Everything you need to know ahead of our second outing at the @lusailcircuit ð¶ð¦#F1 #QatarGP https://t.co/vfMKjA5shz
Qatar Grand Prix History
The Qatar Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event will be 57 laps long, and will cover a total distance of 306.66 kilometers (190.55 mi). The Qatar Grand Prix is a popular event with both fans and drivers.
Last Qatar GP winner
2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Qatar Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 2021
Track Length – 5.419 km
Most pole positions - Lewis Hamilton (1)
Most wins – Lewis Hamilton (1)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 382 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 87
Pit stop time loss – 24.85 seconds