F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will take place on October 8 at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar.

06 Oct 2023, 4:47 PM IST
Poster of racers for Sprint week, Qatar Grand Prix 2023. Pic/F1

The 2023 Qatar Grand Prix will be held on October 8, 2023. It is held at the Lusail International Circuit in Lusail, Qatar. It was first held in 2021 as part of the 2021 FIA Formula One World Championship and will rejoin the calendar in 2023 under a 10-year contract.

F1 Qatar Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Qatar Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

October 6, Friday

Practice 1: 7:00 pm to 8:00 pm

Qualifying: 10:30 pm to 11:30 pm

October 7, Saturday

Sprint shootout: 6:30 pm to 7:14 pm

Sprint: 11:00 pm to 12:30 am (October 8)

October 8, Sunday

Race: 11:30 pm

Where To Watch Qatar Grand Prix 2023 in India

The Qatar GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Qatar Grand Prix History

The Qatar Grand Prix is a Formula One motor racing event will be 57 laps long, and will cover a total distance of 306.66 kilometers (190.55 mi). The Qatar Grand Prix is a popular event with both fans and drivers.

Last Qatar GP winner

2021 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Qatar Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 2021

  • Track Length – 5.419 km

  • Most pole positions - Lewis Hamilton (1)

  • Most wins – Lewis Hamilton (1)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 382 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 87

  • Pit stop time loss – 24.85 seconds

