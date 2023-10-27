F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

October 28, Saturday

Practice 1 - 12:00 am to 1:00 am

Practice 2 - 3:30 am to 4:30 am

Practice 3 - 11:00 pm to 12:00 am

October 29, Sunday

Qualifying: 2:30 am to 3:30 am

October 30, Monday

Race: 1:30 am