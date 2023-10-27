F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
Know all about Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix 2023 - Date, Time and some statistics
The 2023 Mexican Grand Prix, also known as the Formula 1 Gran Premio de la Ciudad de México 2023, is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2023, at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.
Our 2023 opening titles... Mariachi style! ð²ð½ðº#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/kDYZ3sY9ZQ— Formula 1 (@F1) October 26, 2023
F1 Mexican Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Mexican Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
October 28, Saturday
Practice 1 - 12:00 am to 1:00 am
Practice 2 - 3:30 am to 4:30 am
Practice 3 - 11:00 pm to 12:00 am
October 29, Sunday
Qualifying: 2:30 am to 3:30 am
October 30, Monday
Race: 1:30 am
A bustling and busy race start in Mexico! ð#MexicoGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/FdT6LuRiFQ— Formula 1 (@F1) October 25, 2023
Where To Watch Mexican Grand Prix 2023 in India
The Mexican GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
Mexico is always an atmospheric overload ð— Formula 1 (@F1) October 27, 2023
Check our your free digital race programme ahead of what's set to be one of the events of the year! ð#MexicoGP #F1
Mexican Grand Prix Statistics
The Mexican Grand Prix has been held at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez since 1963. The circuit is named after the Rodríguez brothers, Ricardo and Pedro, who were both successful Formula One drivers. The circuit was originally built in 1959, but it was extensively renovated in 2015 to bring it up to modern Formula One standards.
Last five Mexican GP winners
2022 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
Mexican Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1963
Track Length – 4.304 km
Most pole positions - Ayrton Senna (6)
Most wins – Max Verstappen (4)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 700 meters
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 104
Pit stop time loss – 23 seconds