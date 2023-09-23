F1 Japanese GP 2023: Race Time In India & How To Watch

BQPrimeSportsF1 Japanese GP 2023: Race Time In India & How To Watch
Here is the Formula 1 race day schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix.

23 Sep 2023, 9:05 AM IST
The Japanese 2023 Grand Prix has already started with Max Verstappen and Red Bull bouncing back from a tough weekend in Singapore. After leading the timesheets in FP1, they continued their strong performance with the quickest lap in FP2. However, the session was abruptly halted towards the end due to a crash involving Alpine's Pierre Gasly.

Japanese Grand Prix 2023: Date and Time

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

September 22, Friday

Practice 2: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm

September 23, Saturday

Practice 3: 8:00 pm to 9:00 pm

Qualifying: 11:30 pm to 12:30 pm

September 24, Sunday

Race: 10:30 am

Where To Watch Japanese Grand Prix 2023 in India

The Japanese GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Japanese Grand Prix Winners

The Japanese Grand Prix has been held at Suzuka since 1987, and has produced some of the most memorable races in F1 history. The Suzuka Circuit is known for its challenging layout and high speeds. It is also one of the most popular circuits on the F1 calendar.

Last five Japanese GP winners

  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

  • 2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2017 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

Singapore Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 1987

  • Track Length – 5.807 km

  • Most pole positions - Michael Schumacher (8)

  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher (6)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 277 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 69

  • Pit stop time loss – 22.01 seconds

