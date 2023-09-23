F1 Japanese GP 2023: Race Time In India & How To Watch

The Japanese Grand Prix has been held at Suzuka since 1987, and has produced some of the most memorable races in F1 history. The Suzuka Circuit is known for its challenging layout and high speeds. It is also one of the most popular circuits on the F1 calendar.

Last five Japanese GP winners

2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

2019 – Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2017 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

2016 – Nico Rosberg (Mercedes)

