F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

The Italian Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious races on the Formula One calendar.

01 Sep 2023, 9:52 AM IST
Formula 1 week Pirelli Gran Prix d’Italia 2023: Pic/Autodromo Nazionale Monza Twitter

The Italian Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious races on the Formula One calendar. The race is also expected to be a challenge for the drivers. as the high speeds and the challenging corners of the circuit will make it difficult for the drivers to make any mistakes.

F1 Italian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Italian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

September 1, Friday

Practice 1: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm

Practice 2: 8:30 pm to 9:30 pm

September 2, Saturday

Practice 3: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Qualifying: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

September 3, Sunday

Race: 6:30 pm

Where To Watch Italian Grand Prix 2023 in India

The Italian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Italian Grand Prix History

The Italian Grand Prix is a popular event with the fans. The Autodromo Nazionale Monza is the fastest circuit on the Formula One calendar. The circuit is known for its long straights and its challenging corners.

Last five Italian GP winners

  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Daniel Ricciardo (McLaren)

  • 2020 – Pierre Gasly (AlphaTauri)

  • 2019 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  • 2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Italian Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 1950

  • Track Length – 5.793 km

  • Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (7)

  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton (5)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 472 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 91

  • Pit stop time loss – 23.46 seconds

