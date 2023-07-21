F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics
The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix is sure to be another exciting race. The Hungaroring is a great track for racing.
The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on July 23, 2023 at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary. The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix is sure to be another exciting race. The Hungaroring is a great track for racing, and with the drivers so closely matched this year, it could be anyone's race. The race is the 10th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.
Hello fellas ð— Formula 1 (@F1) July 20, 2023
Welcome back to the Hungaroring ððº#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/nZnv4ytMJP
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
July 21, Friday
Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm
Practice 2: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm
July 22, Saturday
Practice 3: 4 pm to 5 pm
Qualifying: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm
July 23, Sunday
Race: 6.30 pm
Chaos ð¥ at ð¥ the ð¥ start #HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/GPLOSk596H— Formula 1 (@F1) July 19, 2023
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch
The Hungarian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Statistics
The Hungaroring is a 4.381-kilometer (2.723-mile) circuit that has been on the F1 calendar since 1986. It is a relatively slow track, with long straights and a number of tight corners. This makes it a difficult track to overtake on, and it is often known for producing close and exciting races.
Last five Hungarian GP winners
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
Canadian Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1986
Track Length – 4.381 km
Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (8)
Most wins – Lewis Hamilton (8)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 476 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 99
Pit stop time loss – 20.84 seconds
The start of something very special ð¤©@LewisHamilton's maiden win for @MercedesAMGF1 ð#HungarianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/DrvXRTxMvB— Formula 1 (@F1) July 20, 2023