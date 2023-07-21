BQPrimeSportsF1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics
ADVERTISEMENT

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics

The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix is sure to be another exciting race. The Hungaroring is a great track for racing.

21 Jul 2023, 8:40 AM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Chaos at the start. Hungarian Grand Prix image dated July 19, 2023. Pic/Formula 1 Twitter</p></div>
Chaos at the start. Hungarian Grand Prix image dated July 19, 2023. Pic/Formula 1 Twitter

The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix will take place on July 23, 2023 at the Hungaroring in Budapest, Hungary. The 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix is sure to be another exciting race. The Hungaroring is a great track for racing, and with the drivers so closely matched this year, it could be anyone's race. The race is the 10th round of the 2023 Formula One World Championship.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Hungarian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

July 21, Friday

Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm

Practice 2: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

July 22, Saturday

Practice 3: 4 pm to 5 pm

Qualifying: 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

July 23, Sunday

Race: 6.30 pm

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch

The Hungarian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

F1 Hungarian Grand Prix 2023: Statistics

The Hungaroring is a 4.381-kilometer (2.723-mile) circuit that has been on the F1 calendar since 1986. It is a relatively slow track, with long straights and a number of tight corners. This makes it a difficult track to overtake on, and it is often known for producing close and exciting races.

Last five Hungarian GP winners

  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Esteban Ocon (Alpine)

  • 2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2019 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2018 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

Canadian Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 1986

  • Track Length – 4.381 km

  • Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (8)

  • Most wins – Lewis Hamilton (8)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 476 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 99

  • Pit stop time loss – 20.84 seconds

ALSO READ

Sports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events

Opinion
Sports Calendar July 2023: Upcoming Cricket & Football Fixtures, F1 Race And Other Major Sporting Events
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT