F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics
Formula One is finally set to return for the 14th round of the season with the Dutch Grand Prix, after a long summer break. The GP will be held at the 4.259 km long Circuit Zandvoort in North Holland which is also the World Champion and current Championship leader Max Verstappen's home Grand Prix.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Dutch Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
August 25, Friday
Free Practice 1: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm
Free Practice 2: 7:30 pm to 8:30 pm
August 26, Saturday
Free Practice 3: 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm
Qualifying: 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm
August 27, Sunday
Race: 6:30 pm
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch
The Dutch GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
F1 Dutch Grand Prix 2023: Statistics
The Dutch Grand Prix is a popular event with the fans. The stands are always full of orange-clad supporters cheering on Verstappen and the other Dutch drivers. The atmosphere is electric and the race is always a sell-out.
Last five Dutch GP winners
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
1985 – Niki Lauda (McLaren)
1984 – Alain Prost (McLaren)
1983 – Rene Arnoux (Ferrari)
Dutch Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1952
Track Length – 4.259 km
Most pole positions: Rene Arnoux (3)
Most wins – Jim Clark (4)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 199 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 47
Pit stop time loss – 21.53 seconds
The 2023 Dutch Grand Prix is sure to be an exciting race and will be one of the highlights of the season This will be the third time that the Dutch Grand Prix has been held at Zandvoort since its return to the Formula One calendar in 2021.