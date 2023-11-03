Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
The Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Brazilian GP. Get the full schedule, date, and timing here
The Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 will be held on November 5, 2023 at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Brazilian Grand Prix.
The prelude to their 2021 duel âï¸— Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2023
Hamilton and Verstappen's 2019 scrap was one you couldn't take your eyes off ð
Click to watch five of the greatest battles from the #BrazilGP ð#F1
Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
November 3, Friday
Free Practice 1 - 8.00 pm to 9.00 pm
Qualifying: 11:30 am
November 4, Saturday
Sprint Shootout: 7.30 pm to 8.14 pm
November 5, Sunday
Sprint: 12 am
Race: 10.30 pm
It's time for our final #F1Sprint weekend of 2023! ð— Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2023
Don't miss out on any of the action in Brazil ðð§ð·#BrazilGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/mFy5waeiBk
Where To Watch Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 in India
The Brazilian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
Who could ever forget the dramatic circumstances that led to K-Mag's mega maiden pole position at the 2022 Sao Paulo Grand Prix?! ð— Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2023
Click the video below to watch K-Mag reflect on his epic pole in Brazil ðð¬#BrazilGP #F1 @HaasF1Team @KevinMagnussen
Brazilian Grand Prix Statistics
The Brazilian Grand Prix is one of the most iconic and popular races on the Formula One calendar. The race has been held every year since 1973. The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is a challenging circuit, with a mix of fast straights and tight corners.
The track is also known for its unpredictable weather conditions, which can often lead to exciting races.
Last five Brazilian GP winners
2022 - George Russell (Mercedes)
2021 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing-Honda)
2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2017 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Brazilian Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1973
Track Length – 4.309 km
Most pole positions - Ayrton Senna - 6
Most wins – Alain Prost - 6
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 300 meters
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 45
Pit stop time loss – 25 seconds