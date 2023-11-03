BQPrimeSportsBrazilian Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch
ADVERTISEMENT

Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: Schedule, Race Time In India, Where To Watch

The Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 marks the 50th anniversary of the first Brazilian GP. Get the full schedule, date, and timing here

03 Nov 2023, 03:27 PM IST
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>F1 Sprint week, Sao Paulo. Pic/F1 on X</p></div>
F1 Sprint week, Sao Paulo. Pic/F1 on X

The Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 will be held on November 5, 2023 at the Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace in São Paulo, Brazil. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first Brazilian Grand Prix.

Brazilian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Brazilian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

November 3, Friday

Free Practice 1 - 8.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Qualifying: 11:30 am

November 4, Saturday

Sprint Shootout: 7.30 pm to 8.14 pm

November 5, Sunday

Sprint: 12 am

Race: 10.30 pm

Where To Watch Brazilian Grand Prix 2023 in India

The Brazilian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

Brazilian Grand Prix Statistics

The Brazilian Grand Prix is one of the most iconic and popular races on the Formula One calendar. The race has been held every year since 1973. The Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace is a challenging circuit, with a mix of fast straights and tight corners.

The track is also known for its unpredictable weather conditions, which can often lead to exciting races.

Last five Brazilian GP winners

  • 2022 - George Russell (Mercedes)

  • 2021 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2019 - Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing-Honda)

  • 2018 - Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2017 - Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Brazilian Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 1973

  • Track Length – 4.309 km

  • Most pole positions - Ayrton Senna - 6

  • Most wins – Alain Prost - 6

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 300 meters

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 45

  • Pit stop time loss – 25 seconds

Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on BQ Prime. Subscribe to get full access to Exclusives.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT