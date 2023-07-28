BQPrimeSportsF1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics

The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is sure to be an exciting race with the sprint format being used for the first time.

28 Jul 2023, 9:50 PM IST
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Belgian Grand Prix. Pic/F1</p></div>
The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is sure to be an exciting race and will be one of the highlights of the season. With the sprint format being used for the first time, the race will be even more unpredictable and exciting as they will have just a single practice session before qualifying.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing

Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Belgian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.

July 28, Friday

Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm

Qualifying: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

July 29, Saturday

Sprint shoot-out: 3.30 pm to 4.14 pm

Sprint race: 8 pm to 9 pm

July 30, Sunday

Race: 6.30 pm

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch

The Belgian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.

F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Statistics

The Belgian Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious races on the Formula One calendar and is often referred to as the "Grand Prix of the Ardennes". The circuit is located in the Ardennes mountains and is known for its challenging corners and long straights.

Last five Belgian GP winners

  • 2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

  • 2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

  • 2019 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

  • 2018 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

Belgian Grand Prix Vital Stats

  • First Grand Prix – 1950

  • Track Length – 7.004 km

  • Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (6)

  • Most wins – Michael Schumacher (6)

  • Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 165 metres

  • Overtakes completed in 2022 – 126

  • Pit stop time loss – 18.57 seconds

There is a forecast of rain hitting the track on Friday, which could significantly limit the teams' opportunities for dry running. This circumstance poses a challenge as the set-up of their cars will be locked under parc ferme rules without adequate dry track data.

