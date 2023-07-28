F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Dates, Race Time In India, Where To Watch, Statistics
The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is sure to be an exciting race with the sprint format being used for the first time.
The 2023 Belgian Grand Prix is sure to be an exciting race and will be one of the highlights of the season. With the sprint format being used for the first time, the race will be even more unpredictable and exciting as they will have just a single practice session before qualifying.
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Full schedule, Date, and Timing
Here is the entire Formula 1 weekend schedule for the Belgian Grand Prix. The timings are as per Indian Standard Time.
July 28, Friday
Practice 1: 5 pm to 6 pm
Qualifying: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm
July 29, Saturday
Sprint shoot-out: 3.30 pm to 4.14 pm
Sprint race: 8 pm to 9 pm
July 30, Sunday
Race: 6.30 pm
Today's program.— Spa Grand Prix
#BelgianGP
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Where To Watch
The Belgian GP will not be televised In India. However, Indian F1 fans can access the live streaming by subscribing to F1 TV Pro and the F1 TV app. Fans will also get the race sessions across the weekend, including support series races on the streaming service and global broadcast feeds. F1 TV Pro app is supported on smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart TVs.
Highlight of the session so far, the GOAT driving under the rain ð§ï¸#BelgianGP
F1 Belgian Grand Prix 2023: Statistics
The Belgian Grand Prix is one of the most prestigious races on the Formula One calendar and is often referred to as the "Grand Prix of the Ardennes". The circuit is located in the Ardennes mountains and is known for its challenging corners and long straights.
Last five Belgian GP winners
2022 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2021 – Max Verstappen (Red Bull)
2020 – Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)
2019 – Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)
2018 – Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)
Belgian Grand Prix Vital Stats
First Grand Prix – 1950
Track Length – 7.004 km
Most pole positions: Lewis Hamilton (6)
Most wins – Michael Schumacher (6)
Pole run to Turn 1 braking point – 165 metres
Overtakes completed in 2022 – 126
Pit stop time loss – 18.57 seconds
There is a forecast of rain hitting the track on Friday, which could significantly limit the teams' opportunities for dry running. This circumstance poses a challenge as the set-up of their cars will be locked under parc ferme rules without adequate dry track data.