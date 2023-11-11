England's Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenarios Explained

ICC World Cup 2023: England who are facing Pakistan in their final game of this ODI World Cup are already out of the semi-final race but still have a lot to play for. Along with their pride of being the defending champions, the outcome of this match will also decide whether or not the England team qualifies for the Champions Trophy which will be held in Pakistan in couple of years time.

Only the top eight of the ten teams (including Pakistan as they will host the tournament) can book a place in the 2025 Champions Trophy tournament. India, South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Pakistan and Afghanistan have already qualified, leaving only two places up for grabs. These two places can be occupied by either England, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who are all level on 4 points with only Sri Lanka who have completed their quota of nine matches.

Bangladesh are playing Australia in their last match whereas England will play Pakistan later in the day on Saturday, November 11. The Netherlands will be playing India on Sunday, which will also be the last league game of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. So all these teams still have much to play for.

Let's find out how can England make it to the Champions Trophy 2025 and which results need to go in their favor and also on how they can miss out on the qualification.