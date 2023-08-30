England vs New Zealand T20I Series: Date, Time, How To Watch, Squads
Get all the latest updates on the England vs New Zealand T20I series
New Zealand tour of England, 2023: The Kiwis have traveled to England for a 4 T20 and 4 ODI match series.
Both New Zealand and England will look forward to the four-match 50-over games as a preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But before that, these teams will engage in the T20 series which will begin on Wednesday.
This will be the first competitive series for England after the recent thrilling Ashes Test series which took place and concluded on July 27.
New Zealand on the other hand come into this series with a 2-1 series victory over the UAE side in the recently concluded 3-match T20 series held in Dubai.
Jos Butler will be leading the English team while Tim Southee will lead the Kiwis for the T20 series.
ENG vs NZ T20 Schedule
August 30: First T20I, Chester-le-Street, 10:30 pm IST
September 1: Second T20I, Manchester, 10:30 pm IST
September 3: Third T20I, Birmingham, 7:00 pm IST
September 5: Fourth T20I, Nottingham, 10:30 pm IST
England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I
The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be played on Wednesday, August 30 at Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street.
Where to watch England vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on TV
Fans in India can watch the live action of the England vs New Zealand 1st T20I match on Sony Sports Ten 1 TV channel.
Where to watch England vs New Zealand 1st T20I match online
The England vs New Zealand, 1st T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLiv app and website.
England vs New Zealand T20 H2H Record
Games played: 23
England won: 13
New Zealand won: 8
No Result: 1
Tied: 1
The last time these two teams met in a T20 international match was in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup which took place on Nov 1, 2022.
England won the game by 20 runs.
England vs New Zealand T20 Squads
England T20 Squad: Jos Buttler(w/c), Jonny Bairstow, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Gus Atkinson, Adil Rashid, Brydon Carse, Harry Brook, Luke Wood, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed
New Zealand Squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Tim Seifert, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee(c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Kyle Jamieson, Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne, Cole McConchie