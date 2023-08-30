England vs New Zealand T20I Series: Date, Time, How To Watch, Squads

New Zealand tour of England, 2023: The Kiwis have traveled to England for a 4 T20 and 4 ODI match series.

Both New Zealand and England will look forward to the four-match 50-over games as a preparation for the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup 2023 in India. But before that, these teams will engage in the T20 series which will begin on Wednesday.

This will be the first competitive series for England after the recent thrilling Ashes Test series which took place and concluded on July 27.

New Zealand on the other hand come into this series with a 2-1 series victory over the UAE side in the recently concluded 3-match T20 series held in Dubai.

Jos Butler will be leading the English team while Tim Southee will lead the Kiwis for the T20 series.