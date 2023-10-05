England vs New Zealand Live Streaming: How To Watch ENG vs NZ World Cup 2023 Match On TV And Online?

ODI World Cup 2023: England will begin their 50-over World Cup title defence against New Zealand in a repeat of the 2019 final on Thursday.

The ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 opening match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

For England, their star all-rounder Ben Stokes is doubtful for the opening match. Captain Jos Buttler on Wednesday stated that Stokes was battling a hip issue and no certainty to take on the Kiwis.

"We've been nursing a few guys over the last month or so. Hopefully we'll have a clean bill of health to pick from. He (Stokes) got a slight sort of niggle with his hip, but fingers crossed that that'll be good news for us. He's working hard with the physios and we'll know more when the guys arrive for training today," Buttler was quoted as saying by the ICC.

"Whether he (Stokes) is not fit to play, he's not fit to play. If he is, then we can make that decision. But it's not a time to take big risks on someone at the start of the tournament. Nearer the end, maybe do take more of a risk with people's injuries. But, yeah, it's going to be a long tournament," Buttler added.