England vs Ireland Test Match: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI And Live Streaming Details

England will begin their international summer on Thursday with a four-day Test against Ireland.

Ireland played their first Test match four years ago against the same opponent at Lord's. Even though they lost the match by 143 runs, Ireland bowlers were impressive as they bowled out the hosts for 85 runs in the first innings.

Andy Balbirnie's team has lost all six Test matches they have played since 2017 and they will have to be at their best to defeat England as they will look to continue their 'bazball' approach.

Meanwhile, Ireland's pace sensation Joshua Little, who was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL has been rested for the match.

England has announced their playing XI for the Test with Josh Tongue set to make his Test debut.