England vs Ireland Test Match: Date, Time, Venue, Predicted Playing XI And Live Streaming Details
England has announced their playing XI for the match with seamer Josh Tongue set to make his Test debut.
England will begin their international summer on Thursday with a four-day Test against Ireland.
Ireland played their first Test match four years ago against the same opponent at Lord's. Even though they lost the match by 143 runs, Ireland bowlers were impressive as they bowled out the hosts for 85 runs in the first innings.
Andy Balbirnie's team has lost all six Test matches they have played since 2017 and they will have to be at their best to defeat England as they will look to continue their 'bazball' approach.
Meanwhile, Ireland's pace sensation Joshua Little, who was a part of the Gujarat Titans squad in the IPL has been rested for the match.
England vs Ireland Test Match: Date
The only ENG vs IRE Test match will be played from Thursday, June 1 to Monday, June 5.
England vs Ireland: Time
The only Test match between England and Ireland will begin at 3:30 PM IST on Thursday.
England vs Ireland: Venue
The ENG vs IRE Test match will be played at the Lord's Cricket Ground in London
England vs Ireland: Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
The ENG vs IRE Test match will be televised live on the Sony Sports Network in India. Sony Liv app and website will live stream the One-off Test match.
England Playing XI
Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jonny Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue (Debut), Jack Leach.
Ireland's Squad For The Test Match vs England
Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Matthew Foster, Fionn Hand, Graham Hume, Tom Mayes, Andrew McBrine, James McCollum, Peter Moor, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.
Ireland's predicted XI: Peter Moor, James McCollum, Adrew Balbirnie (c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Andy McBrine, Tom Mayes, Matthew Foster, Foinn Hand