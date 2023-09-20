England vs Ireland Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ENG v IRE 1st ODI Match Live

Ireland Tour Of England, 2023: England will take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, September 20.

This will be England's last series before they head to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup which begins on October 5. The current ODI World Cup Champions, England will also be involved in a ICC CWC 2023 warm-up game against India which will be held on September 30.

Though the conditions & atmosphere will be different, the England Cricket team will look to go into the ODI World Cup with a positive outcome.

Ireland on the other hand, will be playing their first ODI series after missing out on the chance to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which saw them get eliminated in the initial group stages.

The loss also saw a captaincy change happening in the Ireland side which will now see their experienced campaigner Paul Stirling leading the side after Andrew Balbirnie had announced his decision to step down from white-ball captaincy effective immediately, post the elimination from the World Cup Qualifiers.

After the elimination, Heinrich Malan, Ireland's head coach had said that Paul Stirling had agreed to take on the role on an interim basis until the end of the ODI series against England in September.