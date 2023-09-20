England vs Ireland Live Streaming: When & Where To Watch ENG v IRE 1st ODI Match Live
Ireland will play England in a three match ODI series which will begin on Wednesday September 20. Check details here!
Ireland Tour Of England, 2023: England will take on Ireland in a three-match ODI series starting Wednesday, September 20.
This will be England's last series before they head to India for the ICC Cricket World Cup which begins on October 5. The current ODI World Cup Champions, England will also be involved in a ICC CWC 2023 warm-up game against India which will be held on September 30.
Though the conditions & atmosphere will be different, the England Cricket team will look to go into the ODI World Cup with a positive outcome.
Ireland on the other hand, will be playing their first ODI series after missing out on the chance to qualify for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 which saw them get eliminated in the initial group stages.
The loss also saw a captaincy change happening in the Ireland side which will now see their experienced campaigner Paul Stirling leading the side after Andrew Balbirnie had announced his decision to step down from white-ball captaincy effective immediately, post the elimination from the World Cup Qualifiers.
After the elimination, Heinrich Malan, Ireland's head coach had said that Paul Stirling had agreed to take on the role on an interim basis until the end of the ODI series against England in September.
ENG v IRE ODI Match Details
The three-match ODI series will begin on September 20 and end on September 26. All three ODI's will be played at different venues.
England vs Ireland ODI: Head To Head Record
Matches Played: 13
England won: 10
Ireland won: 2
No Result: 1
The last time these two teams met in an ODI-series was way back in August 2020 when Ireland had toured England. Ireland won the 3rd and last ODI by 7 wickets but England won the three-match ODI series 2-1.
England Team News
The England Cricket team will be led by Zak Crawley, the 'Three Lions' have rested most of their first-choice World Cup stars for this series. Joe Root is the only player who is part of this ODI series from the final 15-man provisional squad for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 announced by England on September 17.
England Squad: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley(c), Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith(w), Rehan Ahmed, Will Jacks, Luke Wood, Brydon Carse, Tom Hartley, George Scrimshaw, Matthew Potts, Sam Hain
Ireland Team News
Ireland team led by Paul Stirling, have included some new names in their line-up for this ODI series. Graham Hume and Theo van Woerkom are the new faces included in the line-up.
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Andrew Balbirnie, Lorcan Tucker(w), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Gareth Delany, Craig Young, Mark Adair, Barry McCarthy, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, Graham Hume, Andy McBrine, Theo van Woerkom
Where To Watch England vs Ireland 1st ODI match on TV in India?
The England v Ireland 1st ODI match will be available LIVE on Sony Sports Network TV channel in India.
Where To Watch England vs Ireland 1st ODI Match Online In India?
The live streaming of the England v Ireland 1st ODI match will be made available on the SonyLiv app as well as on the FanCode app and website.